Art & Happiness: Internationally Acclaimed Artist, Romero Britto, Paints Live at His Miami Studio

MIAMI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WOHASU Foundation announced today that Romero Britto will be on the WOHASU® Community Platform on May 5, 2020, at 12 p.m. EST to discuss the connection between art and happiness as he paints live in his Miami studio.

"Art and Happiness are too important not to share," said Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement.

May 5 at 12 pm ET

Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Romero Britto is an international artist who uses vibrant, bold, and colorful patterns to reflect his optimistic view of the world. Britto has created a visual language of love, hope, and happiness inspiring millions worldwide. He generously created the artwork for the first World Happiness Summit® where he shared his passion and purpose. He joins again on the WOHASU Community Platform, www.worldhappiness.com/webinars.

"Romero's inspiring positivity and optimism are easily visible through his work. We are grateful for Romero's contribution to WOHASU and the global happiness movement," said Karen Guggenheim, Executive Director of the WOHASU Foundation, an international non-profit, happiness and wellbeing education organization that launched the WOHASU Community Platform and produces the World Happiness Summit® at the University of Miami.

At a time of physical distancing, the WOHASU Community Platform, launched in March 2020, offers a content-rich space dedicated to implementing evidence-based practical tools based on the science of happiness, and an opportunity to increase social connections to foster positive global community. Through the innovative platform, WOHASU connects the public with world-leading experts through live webinars and presentations and provides carefully curated content including a monthly happiness book club, past World Happiness Summit talks, podcasts, yoga classes and programs.

"We created the WOHASU Community Platform as a membership-based platform so that we could increase social connection, educate on how to increase personal, interpersonal, workplace and community wellbeing, and support the important work done by the WOHASU Foundation," said Manuel S. Pietra, WOHASU Foundation Executive Director.

