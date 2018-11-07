Art Boca Raton Contemporary Art Fair Announces Plans for the 2019 Edition

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Boca Raton Contemporary and Modern Art Fair returns for its fourth edition on March 14-18, 2019 from 11 AM – 6 PM. Over forty international galleries from throughout Europe and the Americas will be exhibiting 20th- and 21st-century contemporary and emerging artists at the Art Boca Raton International Pavilion located at the Florida Atlantic University Research Park.

The 2019 Vernissage Preview is opening night, Thursday, March 14, from 5:30 - 7:30 PM, once again benefiting the Boca Raton Museum and Art School. Tickets are available via the Boca Museum or at the door for $150. Sponsorship options are also available. The Vernissage will offer collectors a first look at the fair's exhibitions and pavilions before they open to the public. An invitation-only Collectors VIP event will immediately follow the Vernissage Preview, 7:30 – 10:00 PM.

Since its inaugural edition in 2016, Art Boca Raton has been a draw for curators, collectors, designers, and celebrities who share an interest in fine art from the 20th and 21st centuries. Art Boca Raton has established itself as one of the premier art fairs in South Florida catering to affluent collectors and art aficionados. The fair is strategically spread across Spring Break, which begins at the height of the Florida "snow-bird" season and brings recurrent residents from northeastern US and Canada who reside in Boca Raton.

In addition to the Boca Museum and FAU, Art Boca Raton will continue to partner with upscale companies like the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residents this year.

Already on the schedule for 2019 is Art After Dark, a festive evening of music and drinks honoring many of the fair's exhibiting artists, held at the Boca Museum on Friday, March 15. A lecture on the Imagining Florida: History and Myth in the Sunshine State is also scheduled, and the exhibit will be on display through March 24, 2019. This comprehensive show will display over 200 works of art that celebrate Florida and its rich artistic history spanning across three centuries.

Art Boca Raton will also offer visitors unique insight into the Black Mirror, Artwork from the Mario Cader-Frech Collection exhibition, curated by Claire Breukel, on view an FAU's Ritter Art Gallery and Schmidt Center Gallery during the fair. It features contemporary works by underrepresented as well as established artists from El Salvador and its vast diaspora.

