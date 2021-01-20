Art Boghozian Joins Pyramid Systems as Vice President of Growth

Before joining Pyramid, Boghozian was the Director of Business Development for Strategic Accounts – National Security Group at SAIC. He has held leadership roles at Unisys Federal (acquired by SAIC) and CSRA (acquired by GDIT), supporting various Department of Defense accounts. He has a proven track record of organically growing organizations, with over $4 billion in new contracts won (not including recompetes and IDIQs). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Frostburg State University and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland.

"I am excited to join Pyramid and expand our portfolio of clients and capabilities while strengthening our commitment to deliver sophisticated digital solutions to the Federal Government," Boghozian said.

"Creating a capability-centric pipeline will be essential to ensure Pyramid's strategic growth in the coming year," CEO and Cofounder Jeff Hwang said. "Art's track record speaks for itself, and we couldn't be happier to have him as a member of our executive team."

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure, mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

