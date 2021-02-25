Art Directors Guild Announces Nominations For 25th Annual ADG Excellence In Production Design Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 25th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony, set for Saturday, April 10, 2021, Pre Show – 3:00PM PST, Awards Show – 4:00 PM PST. The event will break with tradition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be presented on a digital platform streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Scott Moses, ADG.

Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

For more information and ticket reservations, go to www.adgawards25.com.

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM :

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Mank

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mulan

Production Designer: Grant Major

News of the World

Production Designer: David Crank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

Pinocchio

Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

Tenet

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

The Midnight Sky

Production Designer: Jim Bissell

Wonder Woman 1984

Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Da 5 Bloods

Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Production Designer: Molly Hughes

Palm Springs

Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Promising Young Woman

Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

The Prom

Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Production Designer: Matt Perry

Onward

Production Designer: Noah Klocek

Soul

Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

The Croods: A New Age

Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Wolfwalkers

Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION ARE:

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Lovecraft Country: "I Am"

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Perry Mason: "Chapter Three"

Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

The Crown: "War"

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"

Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

Westworld: "Parce Domine"

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Killing Eve: "Are You from Pinner?"

Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

Ozark: "Wartime"

Production Designer: David Bomba

The Flight Attendant: "After Dark"

Production Designer: Sara K. White

The Twilight Zone: "Among the Untrodden"

Production Designer: Michael Wylie

Utopia: "Just a Fanboy"

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Fargo

Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

Hollywood

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

Little Fires Everywhere

Production Designer: Jessica Kender

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

The Queen's Gambit

Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Dead to Me: "You Don't Have to Go," "It Had to Be You"

Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

Emily in Paris: "Emily in Paris"

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: "Pilot"

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

Space Force: "THE LAUNCH"

Production Designer: Susie Mancini

What We Do in the Shadows: "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches"

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: "Unintended Consequences"

Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

Bob Hearts Abishola: "Randy's a Wrangler," "Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers"

"Straight Outta Lagos"

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Family Reunion: "Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?"

"Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?"

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

The Neighborhood: "Welcome to the New Pastor," "Welcome to the Hockey Game"

Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

Will & Grace: "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It's Time"

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas Originals: "Superstar – Change is a Team Sport"

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: "Vertical Cinema"

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: "My Oh My"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: "Falling"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

Earth to Ned: "Ned: The Musical"

Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

Saturday Night Live: "Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,"

Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.," "Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters"

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

The Masked Singer: "The Season Premiere – The Masks Return"

Production Designer: James Connelly

The Voice: "Live Finale Ep. 18," "The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1," "The Battles Premiere Ep. 6"

Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss

Wheel of Fortune: "Consumer Cellular Secret Santa," "Fabulous Food"

Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

12. VARIETY SPECIAL

Black Is King

Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

Democratic National Convention 2020

Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

The Oscars

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Yearly Departed

Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev



As previously announced, multiple award-winning writer-director-producer Ryan Murphy, whose film and television shows have consistently reflected the highest quality of production design, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts and will be announced shortly.

The producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG. Online balloting will be held March 11 – April 7,2021 and winners will be announced at the digital awards ceremony on Saturday, April 10, 2021. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producer's signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: [email protected].

Sponsors include: Premier Level: Aztek Wallcovering, McLaren, SHOWPRO; Premier Trade: Shutterstock; Media sponsors: Variety and SHOOT Magazine/ SHOOTonline.

MEDIA: For credentials, please CLICK HERE

About the Art Directors Guild:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 2,700 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata · Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 · [email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media

310.207-4410 · [email protected]

SOURCE Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)