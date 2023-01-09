Art Directors Guild Announces Nominations for 27th Annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards ADG Awards Set for Saturday, February 18, 2023
Jan 09, 2023, 13:17 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 14 categories including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be unveiled at the ADG Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:
1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck
Babylon
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Elvis
Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
The Fabelmans
Production Designer: Rick Carter
White Noise
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor
2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter
The Batman
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
Nope
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero
Bullet Train
Production Designer: David Scheunemann
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Tár
Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle
Lightyear
Production Designer: Tim Evatt
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Production Designer: Liz Toonkel
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Production Designer: Nate Wragg
Turning Red
Production Designer: Rona Liu
NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION:
5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Crown: "Ipatiev House"
Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Gilded Age: "Never the New"
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest," "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?"
Production Designer: Bill Groom
Pachinko: "Chapter One"
Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop
Peaky Blinders: "Black Day"
Production Designer: Nicole Northridge
6. ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Andor: "Rix Road"
Production Designer: Luke Hull
House of the Dragon: "The Heirs of the Dragon"
Production Designer: Jim Clay
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Adar"
Production Designer: Ramsey Avery
Stranger Things: "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"
Production Designer: Chris Trujillo
Wednesday: "Woe is the Loneliest Number"
Production Designer: Mark Scruton
7. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Better Call Saul: "Wine and Roses," "Nippy"
Production Designer: Denise Pizzini
Euphoria: "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can," "The Theater and Its Double," "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name"
Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart
Ozark: "The Beginning of the End," "Let the Great World Spin," "City on the Make"
Production Designer: David Bomba
Severance: "Good News About Hell"
Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
The White Lotus: "Ciao"
Production Designer: Cristina Onori
8. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
Moon Knight
Production Designer: Stefania Cella
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang
Pinocchio
Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant
Station 11
Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
9. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Emily In Paris: "What's It All About…" "How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days"
Production Designer: Anne Seibel
Hacks: "Trust the Process"
Production Designer: Alec Contestabile
Only Murders in the Building: "Framed"
Production Designer: Patrick Howe
Our Flag Means Death: "Pilot"
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
What We Do in the Shadows: "The Grand Opening," "The Night Market," "Pine Barrens"
Production Designer: Shayne Fox
10. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Bob❤️Abishola: "Inner Boss Bitch," "Two Rusty Tractors," "Estee Lauder and Goat Meat"
Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
The Conners: "Sex, Lies, and House Hunting," "The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling"
Production Designer: Jerry Dunn
How I Met Your Father: "Pilot"
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
The Neighborhood: "Welcome to the Remodel"
Production Designer: Wendell Johnson
United States of Al: "Kiss/Maach," "Divorce/Talaq," "Sock/Jeraab"
Production Designer: Daren Janes
11. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show: "Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?"
Bounce Them Coochies, Y'All!" "Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!"
Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: "HBCYOU Band"
Production Designer: James McGowan
RuPaul's Drag Race: "Catwalk," "60's Girl Groups," "Daytona Wind"
Production Designer: Gianna Costa
Saturday Night Live: "Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest"
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant: "Honey"
Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost
12. VARIETY SPECIAL
64th Annual Grammy Awards
Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino
94th Annual Oscars
Production Designer: David Korins
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester
Production Designer: Scott Pask
Miley's New Year's Eve Party
Production Designer: Keith Raywood
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn
13. COMMERCIALS
American Horror Stories: "Dollhouse" Promo
Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf
Bud Light Seltzer: "Land Of Loud Flavors"
Production Designer: François Audouy
Just Eat & Katy Perry: "Did Somebody Say"
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power "Title Announcement"
Production Designer: Brian Branstetter
Paramount+: "Wildlife Promo"
Production Designer: Maia Javan
14. SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES
Adele "I Drink Wine"
Production Designer: Liam Moore
Coldplay x Selena Gomez "Let Somebody Go"
Production Designer: François Audouy
Kendrick Lamar "Rich Spirit"
Production Designer: Scott Falconer
Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Taylor Swift "Bejeweled"
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Returning as producer of this year's ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos). Joining the team as co-producer is Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).
ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to ADG Awards & Events Director Debbie Patton at (818) 762-9995 or email [email protected].
The ADG awards are proud to be sponsored by Presenting Level: Sweetwater/NEP Live Events; Premier Level: Astek Wallcovering, Cush Light, Dazian; Platinum Level: Goodnight Productions; Silver Level: Interior Design Solutions/ Belbien; Media Sponsors: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap, Below the Line, SHOOTonline.
ABOUT THE ART DIRECTORS GUILD:
Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,200 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)
