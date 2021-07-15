IN AMERICA: REMEMBER ART EXHIBIT COMMEMORATING PANDEMIC TOLL WILL BLANKET NATIONAL MALL WITH OVER 610,000 FLAGS Tweet this

In America: Remember will run from September 17 through October 3, 2021 and will be the largest participatory art installation on the National Mall since the AIDS Quilt.

The Public can participate in two ways: During the exhibition in September, visitors can walk through the 3.8 miles of paths within this immense field of flags and dedicate a flag if they lost a loved one to COVID-19.

Starting today, for those who cannot visit in September, the exhibition will be mirrored in the digital sphere. At InAmericaFlags.org , those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 can submit a dedication. Volunteers will inscribe and plant their flag on the National Mall when flag planting begins in September.

"As the United States barrels towards normal, many in the Covid loss community feel like our loved ones are being pushed aside as inconvenient statistics," said Sabila Khan, co-founder of Covid-19 Loss Support for Family & Friends . "There is a real fear that they will be forgotten, and that we will be left behind to suffer the trauma of Covid loss on our own. In recentering the Covid conversation around the heartbreaking human toll of this virus, Suzanne Firstenberg's art is a clarion call for this nation to never forget the over 607,000 Americans we've lost in this unprecedented season of grief."

This will be the second installation of In America. During the fall of 2020, thousands of visitors toured a four-acre site at RFK Stadium covered in 267,080 white flags, before the exhibition ran out of space due to the mounting toll. The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History acquired a collection of the white flags that had been on display at the D.C. Armory Parade Grounds adjacent to RFK stadium. Collectively, the flags represent the diversity and complexity of how this pandemic has affected the nation. These flags join a collection of artifacts related to the discovery, research, response and loss that has continued as a result of COVID-19.

The Public's incredible response to the initial exhibition made possible this poignant moment for our Nation. Generations to come will look at the image of all the flags on the National Mall and they will know not only how this happened, but why remembering mattered.

In America: Remember and its digital version are made possible through a team of collaborators and volunteers.

﻿Concept and Original Art: Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg

Installation Support: Ruppert Landscape

Digitization and Maps: Esri (a global leader in GIS), and Maggie Peterson (GWU)

Mourning Resources: Dr. Sarah Wagner (GW) and Rituals in the Making Team

Educational Resources: American University, School of Education

SOURCE InAmericaFlags.org

