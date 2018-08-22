Art For Life 2018

"We are extremely grateful to our patrons, corporate partners and of course the local arts community for once again stepping up to help us raise critical funds for Equitas Health's life-saving services. The need for our services continues and the success of this event allows us to continue to meet those needs," said Bill Hardy, President and CEO.

Founded in 1989, Art for Life is a biennial art auction that has helped raise more than $3 million in support of Equitas Health's services which include primary care, specialized HIV care, specialized LGBTQ healthcare, HIV social services, prevention (including Safe Point – the city's only syringe exchange program), dental, behavioral health, and advocacy services. The live and silent auctions feature work by extraordinary local and internationally acclaimed artists. This year's event includes representation from 19 galleries and 96 artists both local and those with ties to Ohio. Highlights of this year's event include artwork by Keith Haring, Dale Chihuly, Laura Alexander, Joan Miro, Aminah Robinson, Denny Griffith and Brian Reaume.

Janelle Coleman, President of the L Brands Foundation and Vice President of Community Relations for L-Brands, Inc., is this year's event Chair.

"Art for Life continues to be a one-of-a-kind event in our community. I am proud to play a part in highlighting the talent of local artists while raising funds for Equitas Health's important mission," said Mrs. Coleman.

Art for Life enables Equitas Health, a not-for-profit community based healthcare system, to continue to be the gateway to good health for those affected by HIV, the LGBTQ community, and those seeking a welcoming healthcare home. All of the organization's healthcare services are offered on a sliding fee scale, reducing barriers to care and ensuring that access to healthcare is possible for all.

For more information on Art for Life, visit www.artforlifecolumbus.org.

Established in 1984, Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio), is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system and federally qualified community health center look-alike. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) healthcare organizations. With 17 offices in 11 cities, it serves more than 67,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy & Prizm magazine operate as social enterprises for Equitas Health; 100% of profits are reinvested back into the organization's programs and services.

For more information, visit www.equitashealth.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

