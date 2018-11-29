Novak will also be showcasing an exciting and diverse collection of works by other groundbreaking artists including Richard Diebenkorn, Jim Dine, Wayne Thiebaud, Jeff Koons, David Hockney, John Baeder, Robert Bechtle, Fernando Botero, Joseph Cornell, Robert Cottingham, Augustus Francis, Sam Francis, Howard Hodgkin, Alex Katz, Julian Opie, Rod Penner, Kikuo Saito, Donald Sultan, and others. The curated selection includes paintings, drawings, monotypes, sculpture, and editioned works from this group of revered and influential artists.

About Jonathan Novak Contemporary Gallery: (http://novakart.com)

Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, a long-standing gallery in Southern California, is an important source for Post-War and Contemporary American and European art. The gallery is located in the heart of Century City, adjacent to Beverly Hills and the west side of Los Angeles. The gallery's extensive inventory includes paintings, drawings, sculpture, and prints by acclaimed artists from significant Post-War movements including Abstract Expressionism, Color Field, Minimalism, Pop Art, and Photorealism.

Jonathan Novak has been an exhibitor at international art fairs in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Southampton, and Aspen. He is a member of the Fine Art Dealers Association (FADA), The International Fine Print Dealers of America (IFPDA), and the Private Art Dealers of America (PADA).

Art Miami 2018 Show Information:

Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art Gallery

Booth AM520

The Art Miami Pavilion

Downtown Miami

One Herald Plaza @ NE 14th St.

Miami, FL 33132

