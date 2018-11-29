Art Miami 2018
Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art to Exhibit at Art Miami December 4 - December 9, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art gallery is pleased to announce its participation in the acclaimed fair, Art Miami 2018 from December 4 - December 9. At Art Miami 2018, Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art will present an exciting and diverse collection of internationally renowned artists of the Post-War generation, including Abstract Expressionism, Pop, and Photorealism. Novak will be featuring important works from David Hockney including a dramatic landscape from The Yosemite Suite, an iPad drawing, that showcases Hockney's mastery of modern techniques while retaining his distinctive style. Novak will be also be unveiling significant works by Sam Francis from the 1950s – 1990s including a monumental canvas of deep textural expression and exuberant colors from the 1990s that has been held in a private collection for over 18 years. Also on view will be works from the celebrated Gazing Ball series by Jeff Koons and an exceptional selection of iconic hearts and robes from the incomparable Jim Dine.
Novak will also be showcasing an exciting and diverse collection of works by other groundbreaking artists including Richard Diebenkorn, Jim Dine, Wayne Thiebaud, Jeff Koons, David Hockney, John Baeder, Robert Bechtle, Fernando Botero, Joseph Cornell, Robert Cottingham, Augustus Francis, Sam Francis, Howard Hodgkin, Alex Katz, Julian Opie, Rod Penner, Kikuo Saito, Donald Sultan, and others. The curated selection includes paintings, drawings, monotypes, sculpture, and editioned works from this group of revered and influential artists.
About Jonathan Novak Contemporary Gallery: (http://novakart.com)
Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, a long-standing gallery in Southern California, is an important source for Post-War and Contemporary American and European art. The gallery is located in the heart of Century City, adjacent to Beverly Hills and the west side of Los Angeles. The gallery's extensive inventory includes paintings, drawings, sculpture, and prints by acclaimed artists from significant Post-War movements including Abstract Expressionism, Color Field, Minimalism, Pop Art, and Photorealism.
Jonathan Novak has been an exhibitor at international art fairs in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Southampton, and Aspen. He is a member of the Fine Art Dealers Association (FADA), The International Fine Print Dealers of America (IFPDA), and the Private Art Dealers of America (PADA).
Art Miami 2018 Show Information:
Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art Gallery
Booth AM520
The Art Miami Pavilion
Downtown Miami
One Herald Plaza @ NE 14th St.
Miami, FL 33132
