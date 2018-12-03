Art, Music & Fashion Icons Celebrate The Unveiling Of The 2018 Hennessy Very Special Collector's Edition By Urban Artist Vhils

VIP guests came together to celebrate the launch of the Hennessy Very Special Collector's Edition by Vhils, along with another exciting milestone for the artist: the debut of his first-ever solo show "Ethereal" inside The Wynwood Walls . Showing through February 2019, "Ethereal" debuted at the GGA Gallery on November 30, 2018 with a facade takeover and 28 unique pieces by the artist.

The Hennessy Very Special Collector's Edition is the most intricate and personal piece in Vhils' multi-faceted collaboration with Hennessy. Earlier this year, Hennessy embarked on a global tour with Vhils, including the unveiling of new murals in New York City and Chicago that uncovered the stories of DJ TJ Mizell and designer Joe Freshgoods.

The Hennessy Very Special Collector's Edition by Vhils, SRP $1,000 (750ml), is now available for purchase via Clos19, LVMH's e-commerce site dedicated to the 'Art of Hosting'. Reinforcing Hennessy's commitment to the arts, a portion of the bottle proceeds will benefit Pratt Institute's graduate program.

For more information, visit Hennessy.com/US or follow Hennessy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

ABOUT HENNESSY

In 2018, the Maison Hennessy celebrates over two and half centuries of an exceptional adventure that has linked two families, the Hennessys and the Fillioux, for seven generations and spanned five continents. It began in the French region of Cognac, the seat from which the Maison has constantly passed down the best the land has to give, from one generation to the next. In particular, such longevity is thanks to those people, past and present, who have ensured Hennessy's success both locally and around the world. Hennessy's success and longevity are also the result of the values the Maison has upheld since its creation: unique savoir-faire, a constant quest for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Creation, Excellence, Legacy, and Sustainable Development. Today, these qualities are the hallmark of a House – a crown jewel in the LVMH Group – that crafts iconic and prestigious Cognacs.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Hennessy Black, V.S.O.P Privilège, X.O, Paradis, Paradis Impérial and Richard Hennessy. For more information and where to purchase/ engrave, please visit Hennessy.com.

ABOUT VHILS

Born in Lisbon in 1987, Alexandre Farto is an astute observer of urban environments who began experimenting with graffiti as an adolescent, adopting the name "Vhils" because the streamlined letters let him work fast enough to stay one step ahead of the local authorities. The signature was instantly recognizable; the name stuck. Within a few years, he had moved away from graffiti and into more complex, large-scale urban expressionism.

Vhils attended the Byam Shaw School of Art in London and won international acclaim at age 21, when his work appeared alongside that of the street artist Banksy at the Cans Festival in London (2008). An avid experimentalist, he continually pushes the boundaries of visual expression. Vhils' "aesthetics of vandalism" spans many mediums, from stencil painting and wall carvings to corrosive acids, pyrotechnic explosions, 3D modeling and installations. Music is another essential facet of Vhils' work; in addition to directing music videos and he is the organizer of the Imminente music festival. Over the past decade or so, the artist's monumental reliefs, mosaics, sculptures and projections have brought new layers of context to his hometown and embellished cityscapes in dynamic, far-flung cultural capitals such as Shanghai and Dubai. While he calls Lisbon home, Vhils lives and works all over the world.

ABOUT PRATT

Founded in 1887, Pratt Institute is a global leader in higher education dedicated to preparing its 4,700 undergraduate and graduate students for successful careers in art, design, architecture, information and library science, and liberal arts and sciences. Located in a cultural hub with historic campuses in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Pratt is a living lab of craft and creativity with an esteemed faculty of accomplished professionals and scholars who challenge their talented students to transform their passion into meaningful expression.

SOURCE Hennessy