Art of Green® Household Cleaning Products Win 2020 "Product of the Year" Award

The Art of Green product line offers consumers an affordable and high-performing natural cleaning alternative that is priced for everyday use and competitively against mainstream cleaners. Art of Green is 98% naturally derived and available in three product formats: a 22-ounce multipurpose cleaning spray, 35-count multipurpose wipes, and 28-ounce concentrated pourable refill.

Operating in 42 countries, the Product of the Year award is backed by the votes of more than 40,000 consumers through an online study conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. According to Kantar research, 44% of shoppers are more likely to buy a product that is recommended by a group of consumers.

"We are honored that Art of Green has been named the 'Product of the Year' winner in the first ever Green Cleaning category," said Tanu Grewal, Vice President of Marketing for AlEn USA. "We're setting the standard for "green for all" in the household cleaning aisle by offering a green, affordable household cleaning line that performs like mainstream cleaners, and consumers are taking note."

The green category is growing, with 4.7 million consumers purchasing green products for only one year or less and 56% of all U.S. primary household shoppers purchasing natural and organic products in at least one category, according to recent research1.

Key product benefits for Art of Green include:

Tough on dirt, grease and grime

Non-toxic formula

Not tested on animals

Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested formula – safe for sensitive skin

Made with natural essential oils that provide a pleasant aroma

USDA-certified Bio-based product

Spray and Pourable Bottles made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials

Available in two scents: Lavender Eucalyptus and Citrus and White Flowers

Beginning this month, the distinct red "Voted Product of the Year" logo will be added across all Art of Green's marketing channels, including product packaging, advertising, promotions, social media platforms, and the brand website to help consumers quickly identify this valuable new designation.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the only consumer product award that rewards innovation and is voted on by real consumers. Established 29 years ago in France, POY currently operates in 42 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers, the distinct red POY logo serves as a shortcut for shoppers in the supermarket, saving them time and money.

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a leading global cleaning and laundry products company with market leadership in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

With more than 6,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for nearly 70 years.

AlEn USA's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, powder detergent, liquid laundry detergent and fabric softeners and brands ART OF GREEN®, CLORALEN®, PINALEN®, ENSUEÑO® and ENSUEÑO NATURALS®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products, supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and environmentally friendly business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com.

