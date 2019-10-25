ART SMART Launches: 9 Immersive Art Tour Experiences including VIP Special Access Tours of the Edge and Vessel at Hudson Yards and Chelsea Galleries, Diversity Tours for Company Teams, Tis the Season Holiday Tree Tour, Luxury Jewelry Tour & Crafting Experience at The Met Museum for Travel & Lifestyle Fans, Holiday "Gift of Good Taste" Program, and Dog-Focused Tours for Families & Kids of All Ages

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on November 1, 2019, ART SMART, a premier company offering custom art tours for event planners, travel agents, individuals, and businesses, will launch 9 new art experiences across New York City (NYC). These tours will be held at famed spaces such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, AMNH, and galleries throughout the Chelsea, Hudson Yards, and High Line neighborhoods.

The 9 tours in NYC include:

Jewelry Tour & Jewelry Crafting Experience with VIP visit to 5th Avenue shops

with VIP visit to 5th Avenue shops Tech x Art Tour at Chelsea Galleries including digital, robotic, and AI-inspired art

at Chelsea Galleries including digital, robotic, and AI-inspired art Hudson Yards & High Line for an art and architecture tour in a cultural and shopping hub including the Vessel and Edge

for an art and architecture tour in a cultural and shopping hub including the Vessel and Edge Private Art Collections Tour for access to exclusive, high-end art collections

for access to exclusive, high-end art collections After-hours access and art buying experience in Chelsea

in Secret Stories of Color with insider information about the blackest black paints, including Vantablack and Singularity Black

with insider information about the blackest black paints, including Vantablack and Singularity Black Diversity & Inclusion Art Tour with a focus on contemporary African American and LGBTQ artists

with a focus on contemporary African American and LGBTQ artists Pet & Dog-Themed Tour

Tis the Season Holiday Tree Tour

In concert, ART SMART introduces its Gift of Good Taste program - a holiday promotion to give the gift of insider cultural experiences to friends, loved ones, and colleagues. The gift cards can be redeemed for ART SMART's tours that showcase insider information and access, and play up experiential opportunities.

"These insider's tours with special access and experiences are how people want to spend their leisure time now. Clients love creating a custom piece of their own during our jewelry tour, and technology is making art more interactive," said Judith Walsh, Owner and CEO of ART SMART, "And company teams are getting so much out of our bespoke tours and event experiences customized to their industry. The diversity theme in particular is part of a larger trend where companies and individuals are investing their focus and resources."

Connecting to the ever-trending popularity of man's best friend, ART SMART introduces its new real puppy dog mascot, featured on Instagram, in coordination with dog-themed art tours.

About ART SMART

Since 2001, ART SMART has specialized in creating engaging personal art experiences for individuals, families, business partners, and corporate groups. We organize innovative and entertaining art tours that cater to the interests, schedules, and desires of our clients.

Operating in New York City, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C markets, ART SMART is recognized by leading press, concierge, and the travel trade as a premier providers of custom art tours with insider access. Visit www.artsmart.com for more information.

