Art Souterrain Festival Unveils its Complete 11th Edition Program

Public indoor art trail, guided tours, family activities, meetings, workshops, art interventions

March 2 to 24, 2019

MONTREAL, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Art Souterrain Festival is pleased to announce the programming for its 11th edition, dedicated this year to the theme "True and False". This major public art festival will take place from March 2 to 24 in a 6 km segment of RÉSO, Montréal's underground pedestrian network, and in 8 satellite locations.

This 11th edition of Art Souterrain Festival invites the public to discover contemporary art works by roughly 60 international and local artists, free of charge and accessible 24/7 over a three-week period. These works have been selected by three well-known curators: Maude Arsenault, photographer, artist and curator, founder of the ThePrintAtelier.com collective, Martin Le Chevallier, artist and filmmaker, and Joyce Yahouda, gallery director and former consultant to the Conseil des Arts de Montréal.

The event also includes workshops and a family trail tailored to children ages 5 and up, to help them discover the works on exhibit in a novel, kid-friendly fashion.

TRUE OR FALSE

As our society and our behaviours continue their digital transformation, it has never been easier to access information – or harder to differentiate true from false. Individual mythologies cultivated on social media also increasingly blur the borders between fact and fiction. Far from counteracting this trend, artists enjoy being actively involved in playing with reality. In fact, all art is essentially an illusion of reality – a way to alternately represent, deny, and query it. The works chosen for this 11th edition will allow the public to interrogate, contemplate, play with and be surprised by notions of "truth", at once universal and subjective, which address an important issue in today's social reality: the relationship between representation and authenticity.

ACTIVITIES

Discover more than 60 activities during 3 weeks of festival: family workshops, guided tours, performances, etc.

