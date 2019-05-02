Art Van Furniture Extends Employee Pricing To Metro Detroit Residents Hit Hard By This Week's Flooding

WARREN, Mich., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Van Furniture is all about families, and is stepping up to help residents in Dearborn and neighboring metro Detroit communities who are experiencing devastating water damage due to this week's heavy rains and flooding. Starting Thursday, May 2, 2019, Art Van Furniture will extend its best pricing, the company's employee family purchase pricing, to flood victims through the Art Van Furniture and Mattress Emergency Flood Relief Program.

Guests at all Art Van Furniture and Art Van PureSleep mattress stores in metro Detroit who have been impacted by this week's flooding are asked to bring in photos of their damaged furniture and mattresses -- or an insurance claim -- to receive the special discount on new furniture and mattresses. The one-time purchase offer requires store or sales manager approval and expires in six months.

"We want to do all we can to assist local families whose homes and furnishings have been damaged by flooding," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "Art Van is committed to helping our neighbors pick up the pieces as they begin the process of repairing and refurnishing their homes."

For more information, visit artvan.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 189 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

SOURCE Art Van Furniture

Related Links

https://www.artvan.com

