Art Van Furniture Fans in Toledo Area Hope Blizzard Blitz on Super Game Day Scores Them Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Free Home Furnishings

WARREN, Mich., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers who think a snowstorm is a good bet on Super Game Day should plan to shop at Art Van Furniture and Art Van PureSleep showrooms in Toledo, Genoa and Findlay, Ohio, on Friday, January 3, through Monday, January 6, 2020, during the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer's sixth annual "Let It Snow" promotion. If three inches of snow or more touches down on Super Game Day, February 2, shoppers will score full refunds on their in-store purchases of at least $999.

"Five years ago, a blizzard blew into Ohio and shoppers who took part in the Let It Snow promotion didn't pay a penny for their purchases, cashing in on over $400,000," said Gary Fazio, CEO of Art Van Furniture. "Free furniture sure has a nice ring to it, and we hope shoppers take advantage of this great opportunity to win it. History has certainly been known to repeat itself."

The participating Art Van Furniture and Art Van PureSleep stores are at 1301 E. Mall Drive and 4600 Talmadge Road in Toledo, 22225 State Rt. 51 West in Genoa, and 10300 W. State Route 224 in Findlay. Shoppers will receive refunds on furniture and mattresses if the Toledo Express Airport National Weather Measurement Station records a snowfall of three inches or more between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on February 2. Shoppers will still be responsible for paying sales tax.

In 2015, Art Van Furniture refunded $2.5 million to delighted customers throughout the Midwest as part of its "Let It Snow" promotion during record-breaking snowfalls.

For complete details and official rules, visit an Art Van Furniture showroom or go to artvan.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress and Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

