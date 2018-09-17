Art Zeile to Present a Keynote Address at the 2018 TATech Fall Congress & World Job Board Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE :DHX ), will be a keynote speaker at the 2018 TATech Fall Congress & World Job Board Forum on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in New Orleans. TATech is a trade association for the worldwide community of organizations that provide technology-based tools for recruiting.

Mr. Zeile will share his perspectives on how industry disruption is shaping the market opportunity and strategies for winning the war for tech talent and recruitment— in collaboration with other thought leaders and senior talent acquisition executives.

Who: Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc.

What: Keynote Speaker at the 2018 TATech Fall Congress & World Job Board Forum

When: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 1:45PM CT

Where: Royal Sonesta/Bourbon Street, 6300 Bourbon St., New Orleans, LA 70130

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

