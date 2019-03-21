Artemest Launches Its Exclusive Wedding Registry, Offering the Best Selection of Handmade Décor to Nearly-Weds to Choose From and Share With Their Wedding Guests

MILAN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemest, the online destination for luxury handmade décor, launches its wedding registry service offering nearly-weds the most convenient way of receiving unique, timeless pieces crafted by the best artisans in Italy.

Artemest

Nearly-weds can easily create their registry page, which can be personalized with images and text and shared with wedding guests. A selection of more than 20,000 one-of-a-kind objects will inspire even the most demanding couples. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by Italian master artisans in their local workshop, from splendid tabletop accessories in porcelain and silver, to stunning furniture and lifestyle items. Most of the Artemest catalog is fully customizable, making every gift truly special and memorable.

The experience is made even more bespoke by Artemest concierge team, who follows the couple until all gifts have been delivered, offering support in registry management, coordinating group gifts and preparing thank you note reminders.

Artemest consolidates the shipping of all products at the same time, coordinating the shipment to be respectful of the couple's busy schedule, while also offering free shipping on all purchases made from the registry; couples will receive all their gifts in their home right after the wedding or once back from the honeymoon.

A completion discount of 10 percent is offered to the newly married couple for all the pieces that were not gifted by the wedding guests, in order to fully satisfy their wishes.

The wedding registry is always accessible via desktop and mobile, easy to share and to fill with stunning furniture, décor, lighting or lifestyle pieces that are unique in the world.

Artemest, the first e-commerce for luxury craftsmanship made in Italy, was founded in 2015 by renowned jewelry designer Ippolita Rostagno and Marco Credendino. The site brings the best Italian design in the categories of home décor, furniture, lighting, lifestyle and jewelry to an international audience of art enthusiasts and connoisseurs of beauty worldwide.

