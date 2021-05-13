Artemis Closes Out Newest Class of Associate Hires: Taylor Murphy & Nick Reyes

BOSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis, a Boston-based private equity firm specializing in differentiated Industrial Technologies, today announced that Taylor Murphy and Nick Reyes have joined the Artemis family. The two are joining the team as Associates, focused on due diligence, transaction support, reporting, and portfolio company support.

Taylor Murphy joins Artemis from Canaccord Genuity's Global Capital Markets division where she was involved in over 25 deals in the 3 years she spent with the firm. While with Canaccord, Taylor's experience on the sell-side of the M&A industry is marked by an impressive track record of supporting, structuring, and executing on a diverse set of mandates. Prior to her time in Investment Banking, and after graduating from Boston's Bentley University in 2016, Taylor was an analyst with Actifio, a Massachusetts technology firm acquired by Google at the end of 2020.

Artemis Founder and Managing Partner, Peter Hunter, said of Taylor, "It became clear to us during the interview process that Taylor was a perfect fit with Artemis' culture. She clearly has the capability to both collaborate with Artemis' current team and bring a refreshing and unique perspective to the analysis of potential portfolio companies. I am excited to work with her in what is sure to be a successful career with us."

Nick joins Artemis from Goldman Sachs' corporate credit lending platform where he demonstrated success in evaluating debt and equity-like investment opportunities, extrapolating the impact of macroeconomic trends on niche subsectors of the economy, and executing on a wide range of transaction types including Mergers & Acquisitions, Leveraged Buyouts, Dividend Recapitalizations, and Capital Stack Refinancings. Graduating from Emory University's Goizueta Business School in early 2019, Nick is a scholar with the Gates Foundation – Millennium Scholarship, National QuestBridge Foundation Scholarship, and Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, and is an MLT (Management Leadership for Tomorrow) and SEO (Sponsors for Education Opportunity) alum.

Artemis Managing Partner, James Ward, noted, "Nick demonstrated throughout the interview process an impressive skillset, encouraging intellectual curiosity, and a highly synergistic personality that has led to him already becoming a vital and successful member of the team. I look forward to working with Nick and seeing the way in which his unique skillset, background, and experiences contribute to the overall success of the firm."

While each of Artemis' new Associates has successfully completed Artemis' rigorous internal and proprietary training protocols and brings with them the bandwidth and competencies necessary to engage and complete a wide variety of transactions, Taylor and Nick have found their strides at Artemis within specific niches of the Industrial Technology industry. Taylor has demonstrated a particular proficiency in executing on Artemis' RF/Microwave & Optics/Photonics thesis driven investment philosophies while Nick, on the other hand, has quickly become Artemis' go-to associate for supporting Artemis' Life Sciences Technology & Specialty Chemicals/Advanced Materials theses. Feel free to reach out to either of the two to discuss experiences, perspectives, or potential acquisition opportunities.

