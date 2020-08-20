Artemis Consulting Named Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting, a D.C. metro area-based IT Services and Management Consulting firm became a Great Place to Work (GPTW)-Certified™ company in July 2020. The certification is a significant achievement for the software development firm as it requires third-party validation of feedback by employees on a comprehensive engagement survey.

Artemis Consulting Inc. Great Place to Work Certification

According to GPTW's research, the definition of a great workplace is one where employees trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do and enjoy being with the people they work with. The engagement survey that was administered to Artemis employees helped quantify organizational culture by measuring responses on several dimensions—credibility, fairness, pride, respect and camaraderie.

Overall, 92% of Artemis employees surveyed say the company is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Nearly all Artemis employees surveyed rate the company highly on the following:

I am made to feel welcome when joining the company

Management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort

My work has special meaning: this is not "just a job"

When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride

Management keeps me informed about important issues and changes

People in the company quickly adapt to changes needed for our organization's success

Artemis CEO, Amee Shah exclaims, "We are thrilled to have the Great Place to Work® certification. We believe that our employees are our top priority each and every day and are very thankful to hear that they appreciate the work they do for our company." Rohit Gupta, Artemis President adds, "When employees have a high-trust experience, they tend to be happy, drive better project results, and make a difference to our clients."

About Artemis Consulting Inc.

Artemis Consulting is a woman-owned IT Services and Management consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. They are an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, and one of Virginia's Fantastic 50 Fastest Growing Companies. They enable the digital transformation of their clients' organizations by designing and building scalable enterprise applications and mobile apps. Their IT solutions start with the customer experience, and transition to web and cloud, helping clients with their modernization efforts. Artemis has deep expertise in Agile development, open source technology adoption, enterprise IT services, and containerization and DevOps pipelines. In the public sector, Artemis Consulting has a variety of Government-wide and IDIQ contracts.

