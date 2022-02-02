Artemis DNA Clinical Medical Laboratory Receives Second Accreditation From the College of American Pathologists

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis DNA, Inc. ("Artemis DNA" or the "company"), a full-service, accredited, high complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables "personalized" medicine through early disease detection, proudly announced that they have received a second accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for its Irvine, California facility, the first accreditation was for its Houston, Texas facility. The CAP is a leading organization advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide, and is considered the leader in lab accreditation, recognized around the world for its established performance standards.

"Receiving the CAP accreditation is a key milestone for us," commented Emylee Thai, Founder and CEO of Artemis DNA. "This accreditation recognizes Artemis DNA's continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the industry."

The College of American Pathologists accreditation process is founded on a unique, reciprocal and peer-based inspection methodology. The requirements are based on more than five decades of experience in pathology, which are updated annually to reflect modern advances and technology. Physical, on-site inspections are performed every two years as part of the accreditation process, with off-years requiring a self-inspection.

About College of American Pathologists (CAP)

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.cap.org.

About Artemis DNA

Artemis DNA is a full service, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, high-complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics.

Artemis DNA's testing enhances the delivery of "personalized medicine" by assessing a patient's own genetic makeup and clinical characteristics which allows for informed decision making in prevention and treatment choices. Artemis DNA also provides pre- and post-testing genetic education and counseling services, as well as conducting research and development to discover and develop additional novel diagnostic services. Artemis DNA is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit https://www.artemisdna.com.

