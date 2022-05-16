Artemis DNA Forays Into Multi-Billion Dollar Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

The $250 million contract gives Artemis DNA exclusivity to commercialize and distribute Trucheck Pragma and Cancertrack liquid biopsy tests in the USA and Vietnam.

IRVINE, Calif. , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis DNA, Inc. ("Artemis DNA" or the "company"), a leading USA-based diagnostic laboratory company, announced today that they will be offering revolutionary new cancer liquid biopsy tests through an exclusive partnership with Datar Cancer Genetics (Datar). The agreement, a $250 million contract, grants Artemis DNA the exclusivity to be the only company that will commercialize and distribute the revolutionary cancer liquid biopsy tests, Trucheck Pragma and Cancertrack, in the USA and Vietnam.

Trucheck Pragma is a non-invasive, blood-based screening test for Lung, Stomach, Colon, Pancreas, Prostate, Breast, and Ovarian cancers. Cancertrack is a cancer monitoring test for patients to evaluate response/resistance during treatment, as well as to monitor recurrence of cancer.

"We are so excited to be able to offer the ground-breaking technologies to patients in the USA and Vietnam," commented Ms. Emylee Thai, Founder and Chairwoman of Artemis DNA. "Datar Cancer Genetics continues to innovate and push the boundaries on what people thought was impossible when it comes to cancer screening, diagnosis and monitoring. Artemis DNA is proud to be part of the pioneers to help change the landscape of early screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of cancer, which will improve and save lives."

"We are extremely delighted to offer our cancer detection technology for the benefit of patients in the USA and Vietnam in partnership with Artemis DNA. Their marketing strength, reach and experience will enable a seamless roll-out of our innovative, game-changing, life-saving blood tests," commented Mr. Rajan Datar, Chairman of Datar Cancer Genetics.

Additionally, Artemis DNA will also provide Datar with a high-complexity CLIA certified, CAP accredited state-of-the-art testing facility in the USA to enable sample processing for clinical validation and commercial launch of various cancer screening and diagnostics tests developed by Datar for the USA, Canada and South American markets.

Artemis DNA has its first international location in Vietnam is at 70-72 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Phuong Nguyen Thai Binh, Quan 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Artemis DNA is a full service, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, high-complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics.

Artemis DNA's testing enhances the delivery of "personalized medicine" by assessing a patient's own genetic makeup and clinical characteristics which allows for informed decision making in prevention and treatment choices. Artemis DNA also provides pre- and post-testing genetic education and counseling services, as well as conducting research and development to discover and develop additional novel diagnostic services. Artemis DNA is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit https://www.artemisdna.com.

