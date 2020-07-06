Artemis Generation Students Across US to Speak with NASA Astronaut in Space

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from across the nation will pose questions about NASA's Artemis program to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. The educational event will air live at 12:15 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 9, on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Robert Behnken will answer prerecorded questions from high school, undergraduate, and graduate students participating in NASA's Artemis Student Challenges. The students have an opportunity to interact with astronauts and learn more about future missions to explore the lunar surface and send the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024.

Kenneth Bowersox, deputy associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate and a former astronaut, will provide opening remarks.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have been continuously living and working on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, leading to human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

