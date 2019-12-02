Arterys launches the first viewer-based AI Marketplace for medical imaging, fueling open innovation

"Now you can build your AI app for free on Arterys and in minutes, instead of years, distribute them with the speed of the internet," said CEO and co-founder Fabien Beckers. The developer tools available on Arterys include the first online deployment environment with a radiologist viewer, a scalable backend, seamless integration capabilities, and support for both regulatory approved and experimental AI models. Now creators can focus on creating the best AI models and publishing full clinical applications online without having to spend years building them. "Because every radiologist's workflow is different, we're putting the power in their hands to give feedback and iterate with a community of AI developers."

Arterys has invested more than $50M and over seven years of development into building its proprietary internet platform and clinical-grade web viewer to take diagnostic imaging online. After building its own clinical AI applications, Arterys is making its platform available to a growing global community of AI innovators. Unlike others, the Arterys Marketplace is available to all — meaning anyone can share their AI models via a simple URL, and anyone on the Arterys Marketplace can try it on their own medical images.

Arterys invites all developers to share their content on the Arterys Marketplace, regardless of where in the world or what stage of development they're in (research or regulated AI apps). The company doesn't exert editorial control over the content and provides a set of guidelines for best practices. Arterys encourages developers to use content and editorial curation to drive audience development and engagement with their AI.

"We're making the process of uploading, sharing, and testing your medical image models on external data as easy as uploading, sharing, and watching a YouTube video," said Arterys Marketplace Product Manager Christian Ulstrup. "We firmly believe innovation can come from anyone, anywhere in the world. That's why we're working hard to make the Marketplace the only open, frictionless, and user-driven medical image AI platform available."

