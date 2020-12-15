'Artful Expressions' Offers a Creative Outlet for Seniors at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

At Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care , the Artful Expressions program kicked off this month with a focus on freeform creative writing. Each weekly session of creative writing encourages residents to write a poem, song or story based on the weekly theme. At the first workshop, resident Linda Fisher was inspired by her past to create her own 'Holiday Over the Years' canvas collage. Linda wrote a special Watercrest holiday poem and then combined her love of the Clemson Tigers and her lifelong experience breeding horses to create her unique purple and orange Christmas themed artwork.

"We celebrate moments when a resident discovers their artistic voice and shares their cherished memories, favorite hobbies, and personal experiences through a creative outlet," says Renada Weathersbee, Community Program Director of Watercrest Columbia.

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Studies show that communication barriers can be broken down through artistic expression, and that expressing creativity provides opportunities to think, problem-solve, and explore new ideas," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living. "Additionally, the therapeutic benefits may include lessening anxiety, fostering empathy, and evoking a sense of accomplishment."

Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. For community information, call 803-771-7500.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

