Arthex Biotech Appoints Frédéric Legros, Ph.D., as Executive Chairman of the Board

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthex Biotech S.A., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative microRNA modulating approaches to diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Frédéric Legros, PhD, has joined the Company's Board of Directors as Executive Chairman.



Dr. Frédéric Legros is an established biotech leader with more than 15 years of Corporate & Business Development experience in the biotechnology industry. Between January 2017 and October 2022, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Dynacure, a company he co-founded. Prior to launching Dynacure, and until December 2016, Dr. Legros served as Vice President and Corporate Head of Business Development of Valneva SE, a biotech company listed on the French stock exchange. Dr. Legros studied biotechnology and received his Ph.D. in molecular biology from University of Paris 7. He also holds a business degree from NEOMA Business School, France.

Beatriz Llamusí, CEO of Arthex Biotech, commented: "We are very pleased to have Frédéric join us as Arthex Biotech's Executive Chairman of the Board. He brings highly relevant experience in corporate & business development and knows how to grow start-ups to their next stage of evolution. He also brings first-hand understanding of the neuromuscular rare disease space. His expertise and knowledge will be of tremendous value to our growing biotech company."

Dr. Legros, the new Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "Arthex Biotech is a very promising company with an exciting lead program targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs in which microRNAs play a role. I look forward to working with Arthex Biotech's strong management team and experienced Board members to build a highly innovative, successful and sustainable business."

About Arthex Biotech

Arthex Biotech is a preclinical-stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with high unmet medical needs. As a lead product, Arthex Biotech is developing ATX01, an investigational drug compound designed to address myotonic dystrophy, a rare progressive muscle wasting disease, by targeting a microRNA involved in the disease pathogenesis. Arthex Biotech is also developing a complementary research portfolio focused on anti-microRNAs targeting other disorders. The company maintains its headquarters in Valencia, Spain. Arthex Biotech's investors are Invivo Capital, AdBio Partners, and the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI).

For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com.

