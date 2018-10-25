Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Beam Insurance, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Hatboro, Pennsylvania-based The Walsh Agency, Inc., dba BEAM Insurance, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, BEAM Insurance provides property/casualty insurance and risk management services to solid waste haulers and other commercial clients, primarily in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Leo Robert (Bob) Begley and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Dan Tropp, head of Gallagher's Mid-Atlantic region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"BEAM further expands Gallagher's capabilities in serving solid waste haulers and adds a well-known team of professionals to our Philadelphia-area operations," said Dan Tropp. "I am pleased to welcome Bob and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

