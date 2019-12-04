Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Blueleaf Consulting Pty Ltd.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of North Sydney, New South Wales-based Blueleaf Consulting Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Blueleaf Consulting is a holistic financial wellbeing advice practice offering wealth management, estate planning and business succession support to businesses and individuals across New South Wales. Gary O'Sullivan, David Campbell, Benn Furlong and their associates will be joining the wider Gallagher team in the Sydney Head Office and operating under the direction of Leslie Lemenager, head of Gallagher's international employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Blueleaf Consulting strengthens our financial wellbeing consulting expertise, and the team's strong corporate and individual client relationships also present excellent cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Gary, David, Benn and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

