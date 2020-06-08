Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires CA Insurance Brokers

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Brisbane, Queensland-based CA Insurance Brokers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 by Andrew Howard, CA Insurance Brokers is a mid-market insurance broker specialized in commercial transportation; construction, earthmoving and professional risks. Andrew Howard and his associates will relocate to Gallagher's Brisbane office, operating under the direction of Paul Harvey, Managing Director-Specialisms.

"Through this acquisition, CA Insurance Brokers gains access to a range of new markets and client product offerings, while we expand Gallagher's presence and capabilities in the Brisbane market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Andrew and his associates to our team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-4009/ [email protected]

