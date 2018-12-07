Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Captive Insurance Company Design and Operations

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based Captive Insurance Company Design and Operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Formed in 2002 by Clarity Group, Inc., Captive Insurance Company Design and Operations is a captive consultant focused exclusively on medical and professional liability, with participants throughout the United States. Captive participants are all principally healthcare providers from various areas of the industry, including medical facilities, physicians and senior care organizations. Andrew Becker and his associates will relocate to Gallagher's office in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, under the direction of Patrick Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Midwest retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Andrew and his associates bring us a significant depth of captive management expertise in the medical and professional liability and healthcare space, which aligns well with and will strengthen Gallagher's existing expertise in this practice area," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome them to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

