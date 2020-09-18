Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Erin P. Collins & Associates, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Kingman, Arizona-based Erin P. Collins & Associates, Inc. (ECA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Incorporated in 1994, ECA is an employee benefits and workplace wellbeing consultant serving clients throughout the state of Arizona from offices in Kingman and Phoenix. The team has specific expertise in working with multiple employer programs, also known as public entity pools. Erin Collins and his associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Scott Gregory, head of Gallagher's Southwest region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"ECA's business is closely aligned with Gallagher's health and welfare strategy, and further expands our benefits capabilities across the Southwest. They also offer us unique cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Erin and his associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

