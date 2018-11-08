Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires JP Tech Insurance Services, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Los Angeles, California-based JP Tech Insurance Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

JP Tech specializes in providing insurance and risk management coverages and services to life science, technology, financial institution, REIT and hedge fund clients around the world. R. Joseph Plascencia and his associates will be relocating to Gallagher's Glendale, California office under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Historically, JP Tech's talented team has focused exclusively on providing professional liability coverages for their clients. As part of Gallagher, we can explore opportunities to expand their existing relationships while strengthening our capabilities in their highly specialized areas of expertise," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr, Chairman, President and CEO. "I'm very pleased to welcome Joe and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

