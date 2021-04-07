Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Parisco AS

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Norway-based Parisco AS ("Parisco"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Parisco is a marine and energy broker serving contractors, offshore service vessels, exploration and production, shipping, passenger vessels and renewable energy clients. Dag Magne Torjussen and his team will join forces with Oslo based Bergvall Marine, Gallagher's existing specialist marine broker in Norway, under the direction of Anders Mjaaland, Managing Director.

"Parisco is a high-quality marine insurance specialist known and respected by our Bergvall colleagues in Norway for 20 years. Their union will deliver outstanding capabilities to our customers across the marine, energy and renewables sectors in Norway," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Dag and his team to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

