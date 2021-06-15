Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Remaining Shares in Hesse & Partner AG and Hesse Consulting GmbH

ROLLING MEADOWS, III., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has acquired the remaining shares of Zurich, Switzerland-based Hesse & Partner AG and Hesse Consulting GmbH from founder, Guido Hesse. Gallagher entered a partnership with Hesse and Partner three years ago when it acquired a majority interest of the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997, Hesse and Partner develops risk management and insurance solutions for companies of all sizes in the industrial and service provider sectors, with particular expertise in the growing waste-to-energy sector. Founder Guido Hesse will become Chairman and Stephan Bachmann, previously Head of International Clients and Property Insurance, will lead the operations going forward.

"Bringing this business fully into Gallagher is another important step as we expand our footprint in Europe," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "The team shares our vision, client focus and entrepreneurial spirit, so this is great news for both our clients and employees."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

