Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires R.J. Riordan & Co.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Oakbrook, IL-based R.J. Riordan & Co. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

R.J. Riordan & Co. is a retail property/casualty broker offering a full range of insurance products and services to clients across the Chicago region. The team specializes in serving clients in the construction and transportation industries. They will be relocating to Gallagher's retail brokerage operations in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, under the direction of J. Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The R.J. Riordan team brings us additional expertise and growth opportunities, particularly in the construction industry," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome them to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP - Investor Relations VP- Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-4009/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

