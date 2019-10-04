Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Minority Stake in Renomia a.s.

Rolling Meadows, Ill., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in Prague-based Renomia a.s.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 42 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

