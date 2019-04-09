Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Stackhouse Poland Group Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of specialist UK insurance broker Stackhouse Poland Group Limited.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

