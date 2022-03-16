Arthur Wiederhold is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur Wiederhold is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive in Comic Book Publication and in acknowledgment of his work at AW Comix.

Arthur Wiederhold

As a Comic Author, Writer, Illustrator, and Publisher, Arthur Wiederhold has dedicated his career to entertainment. He is the author of more than 35 novels and over 50 comic books in the science fiction, fantasy, and historical fiction genres. Available on Goodreads and Amazon, his books include Fort Nowhere, Vietnam, Powers Paranormal: Blood Lust, Dark Star Rising: A Novel of War and Magic, Hunter: Quebec, Realm of Blood, The Year of the Beast, Wild Flowers, The Grand Illusion, and many more.

Mr. Wiederhold developed a love of comics in high school, when he and his friends would write and illustrate comic stories. He still has the original proofs of his high school stories, and says these comics inspired his current company. In 2017, Mr. Wiederhold became the Owner of AW Comix, where he is a writer and illustrator of exciting new titles.

Early in his career, Mr. Wiederhold earned his Associates Degree from the University of the State of NY (now Excelsior College) in 1982. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1984 as a War Correspondent during the Vietnam War. He earned a distinction as a Specialist in the US Army, and was also a Petty Officer in the US Navy from 1987-1989. He has tried many professions throughout his life, and has been an artist, sailor, semi-pro baseball player, gourmet chef, and paranormal investigator. He has additionally been an International Freelance Reporter and Photographer since 1970.

In other facets of his career, Mr. Wiederhold is a United States Postal Service worker. He officially retired on October 31, 2021.

Alongside his prestigious writing career, Mr. Wiederhold is the Co-Creator of "Second Dawn," a Fantasy Roleplaying game designed with George J. Herget. Created in 1988, the game was very popular with American soldiers serving overseas. To play the game, players assume the role of a character and become immersed in detailed lore.

Mr. Wiederhold blogs on his website, https://arthurwiederhold.com/, about his experiences in Vietnam, and the history of the 1960s and 1970s. His recent articles from 2019 include "The New Vietnam," "Vietnam Relations Throughout the Years," "Vietnam After the War," and others.

Mr. Wiederhold attributes his success to his resilience while growing up in the slums of New York as a child. During his free time, he enjoys baseball, drawing, writing, traveling, paranormal investigations, reading, history, and occult arts. He has been awarded for his work by Marquis Who's Who in 2021.

Looking forward, Mr. Wiederhold plans to retire from the comic book business in 2022 to pursue a career in paranormal investigations and to travel. He would like to thank his wife, Rosie, his son, Conrad, and Rosie's parents for their love and support.

