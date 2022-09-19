Articulated Robots Market to record USD 6.59 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing benefits of articulated robots

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Articulated Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Articulated Robots Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the articulated robots market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.59 billion. To estimate the market size, Technavio has considered various aspects including recent developments in the industrial machinery industry, investments related to CAPEX in the industrial sector, revenue generated by industrial machinery manufacturing companies, GDP growth, commodity price fluctuations, and purchasing managers index (PMI) among others. Understand the scope of the full report by Downloading PDF Report Sample .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the growing demand for articulated robots in APAC. Rapid industrialization in countries such as India, Japan, China, North Korea, and South Korea has positively influenced the demand for articulated robots in APAC. In addition, governments in APAC are undertaking various initiatives to boost domestic manufacturing sector. Made in China 2025, Manufacturing 3.0 by South Korea, and Productivity 4.0 by Taiwan are some of the initiatives that are creating a lucrative market for articulated robots. Moreover, the thriving automotive, electrical and electronics, chemical, and food and beverage industries in APAC are expected to further influence the growth of the global articulated robots market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing demand from the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

However, the shortage of skilled labor will challenge the growth of the market. Handling robotic technologies require a skilled workforce that understand data exchange between robots and the assembly line. The workers should be skilled enough to gain insights and analyze data. However, the lack of such skillset limits the benefits of advanced technologies such as articulated robots. In addition, the growing aging population in the workforce in European countries and in the US has created a demographic crunch, which is resulting in a shortage of skilled workers. All these factors will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Articulated Robots Market: Segmentation

The articulated robots market report is segmented by end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, heavy machinery, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increased use of articulated robots in various applications such as welding, palletizing, bearing assembly, brake line assembly, fuel injector assembly, mirror and glass assembly, and painting. In addition, factors such as the increasing complexity in the manufacturing of passenger cars, the rising popularity of electric vehicles, and growing concerns over labor safety will foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

APAC will dominate the market, occupying 39% of the global market share. The region is home to some well-established vendors such as FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Kawasaki Heavy Industries), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Mitsubishi Electric), Seiko Holdings Corp. (Seiko Holdings). In addition, the emergence of APAC as a major hub for automobile, electronics, and metal industries is driving the growth of the articulated robots market in APAC.

Key vendors identified in the report:

ABB Ltd.

Comau Spa

DAIHEN Corp.

DENSO Corp.

Epson Europe B.V

FANUC AMERICA CORPO.

HIRATA Corp.

Hiwin Corpo.

HYUNDAI ROBOTICS

IAI Industrieroboter GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

NIMAK GmbH

OMRON Corp.

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd

Staubli International AG

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Related Reports:

Articulated Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 10.12% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DAIHEN Corp., DENSO Corp., Epson Europe B.V, FANUC AMERICA CORPO., HIRATA Corp., Hiwin Corpo., HYUNDAI ROBOTICS, IAI Industrieroboter GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., NIMAK GmbH, OMRON Corp., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd, Staubli International AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Heavy machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heavy machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Comau Spa

Exhibit 106: Comau Spa - Overview



Exhibit 107: Comau Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Comau Spa - Key offerings

10.5 Epson Europe B .V

.V Exhibit 109: Epson Europe B.V - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 110: Epson Europe B.V - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Epson Europe B.V - Key offerings

10.6 FANUC AMERICA CORPO.

Exhibit 112: FANUC AMERICA CORPO. - Overview



Exhibit 113: FANUC AMERICA CORPO. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: FANUC AMERICA CORPO. - Key offerings

10.7 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 119: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

Exhibit 124: NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 125: NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. - Key offerings

10.10 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 127: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 136: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio