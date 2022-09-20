Artificial Casings Market to Reach $5.14 Billion by 2029 - Market Sizes, Shares, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Vegetarian Casing), Application (Vegan Sausages), Distribution Channel (Online), End User (Food Processing Companies, Retailers) - Forecast to 2029,' in terms of value, the artificial casings market is expected to reach $5.14 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029. In terms of volume, the artificial casings market is expected to reach 51.93 billion meters by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029.

The manufacture of natural casings involves several challenges, such as difficulties in sourcing animal intestines, the volatility of raw material prices, and long production times. In addition, cleaning animal intestines, the need for cold storage facilities, and high labor costs increase overall production costs, reducing profit margins. In contrast, collagen (artificial) casings are more suitable for automated production and cheaper to manufacture than natural casings. They also meet food hygiene and traceability standards more easily and can be more readily produced to meet technical specifications ensuring consistency, reliability, and versatility. These benefits have encouraged casings manufacturers to shift their focus from natural to artificial casings, driving the growth of the artificial casings market.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increase in global meat consumption and production, the growing preference for artificial casings among sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturers' shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and the rising number of foodservice chains. Furthermore, the demand from developing countries in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa and the emergence of vegetarian sausage casings are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market. However, consumers' preference for natural sausage casings over artificial casings is expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.

Key Findings in the Artificial Sausage Casings Market Study:

The artificial casings market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on type, the artificial sausage casings market is segmented into collagen casings, cellulose casings, plastic casings, fibrous casings, textile casings, net casings, and vegetarian casings. In 2022, the collagen casings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to its lower cost of production compared to gut casings and other artificial sausage casings due to higher production speeds and lower labor requirements. In addition, the beneficial properties of collagen casings, such as edible nature, standard diameter, uniformity, and strength, contribute to their demand. However, the vegetarian casings segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the artificial casings market is segmented into animal-based sausages and plant-based sausages. In 2022, the animal-based sausages segment is expected to account for the larger share of the artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increased meat consumption, rising urban population, high popularity of collagen casing, and consumers' growing preference for protein-rich diets. However, the plant-based sausages segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the artificial casings market is segmented into offline and online. In 2022, the offline segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of modern groceries offering high-quality food products, the availability of a wider range of food products, and the enhanced shopping experience offered by modern groceries, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. However, the online segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the artificial casings market is segmented into food processing companies, food service providers, food retailers, and other end users. In 2022, the food processing companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for sausages which has led food processing companies to increase their sausage production, subsequently driving the demand for artificial casings. Furthermore, the growing preference for innovative food options and the rising automation in sausage production, resulting in maximized production efficiencies, contribute to the large market share of this segment. However, the food service providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the artificial casings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial casings market. North America's large market share is attributed to factors such as the well-established food & beverage industry, the wide availability of sausage & processed meat products, the high average meat consumption, and the high number of fast food restaurant chains and sausage manufacturers. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the increasing demand for fast food, increasing spending on processed products, and growing westernization & urbanization.

Some of the key players operating in the artificial sausage casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro plc (U.K.), Selo B.V. (Netherlands), Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (China), DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown AmbA) (Denmark), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd (Finland), Fibran S.A. (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Nippi. Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Kalle GmbH (Germany), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), and Nutra Produkte AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the report:

Artificial Casings Market, by Type

Collagen Casings

Edible Collagen Casings



Non-edible Collagen Casings

Cellulose Casings

Plastic Casings

Fibrous Casings

Textile Casings

Net Casings

Vegetarian Casings

Artificial Casings Market, by Application

Animal-based Sausages

Fresh Sausages



Pre-cooked Sausages





Smoked Sausages





Cured Sausages



Processed Sausages

Plant-based Sausages

Artificial Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Artificial Casings Market, by End User

Food Processing Companies

Food Retailers

Food Service Providers

Other End Users

Artificial Casings Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.



Spain



Poland



Netherlands



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Argentina



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

