Artificial Disc Market to Expand at a Considerable CAGR of 11.15% Reaching USD 2.69 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Artificial Disc Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Artificial Disc Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Artificial Disc Market.

Some of the salient features from the Artificial Disc Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Artificial Disc market.

is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Artificial Disc market. Key players working proactively in the Artificial Disc Market include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), Medtronic, Globus Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., Centinel Spine®, LLC, SYNERGY SPINE SOLUTIONS INC., AxioMed LLC, Spineart, NEURO FRANCE Implants, Norm Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Aditus Medical, Evospine GmbH, Prodorth Spine, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Spine Innovations SAS, and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that Global Artificial Disc Market was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach by 2026. In July 2021 , Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC announced the long-term reporting from its pivotal trial for the activl® Artificial Disc.

LLC announced the long-term reporting from its pivotal trial for the activl® Artificial Disc. In April 2021 , NuVasive Inc. received the product FDA approval for the Simplify® Cervical Artificial Disc for two-level cervical total disc replacement (cTDR).

received the product FDA approval for the for two-level cervical total disc replacement (cTDR). In February 2021 , NuVasive Inc. acquired Simplify Medical helping the former expand its product portfolio with the acquisition of the most clinically effective cTDR technology

acquired Simplify Medical helping the former expand its product portfolio with the acquisition of the most clinically effective cTDR technology In March 2018 , Orthofix International N.V acquired Spinal Kinetics LLC which helped Orthofix expand their Spine Fixation product portfolio with the inclusion of the Spinal Kinetics M6™ Artificial Discs.

Artificial Disc Overview

An Artificial Disc is a prosthetic device that is used in the replacement of diseased vertebrae and substitute for the functionality of normal disc in providing load-bearing capacity and allowing for unhindered and painless movement of the spine. For most patients, an Artificial Disc replacement will last an average of 70 years without the need for a revision Artificial Disc replacement. Most of the Artificial Discs are made of a metal (such as titanium or cobalt-chromium) outer shell with an inside made of medical-grade plastics. However, all Artificial Discs share the same purpose: to replace damaged discs while retaining movement and flexibility.

Artificial Disc Market Insight

Among all the regions, North America is expected to occupy a major share in the overall Artificial Disc market during the forthcoming years. This domination can be ascribed to the significant growth factors such as the rising prevalence of geriatric population, increasing incidence of spinal disorders, rising government initiatives, and increased awareness regarding the disease progression and possible treatments are expected to aid in the growth of North America Artificial Disc Market. Furthermore, high disposable income, healthcare expenditure, new product approvals, and increased awareness regarding available treatments for spine-related disorders also propelled the Artificial Disc market growth in this region. Moreover, the presence of a well-regulated reimbursement channel for spine surgeries and the presence of highly equipped healthcare facilities in Northern America are further expected to drive the North America Artificial Disc market during the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2021, NuVasive Inc. acquired Simplify Medical helping the former expand its product portfolio with the acquisition of the most clinically effective cTDR technology and further distinguishing NuVasive's cervical portfolio in the Artificial Disc market.

Artificial Disc Market Dynamics

The Artificial Disc market is slated towards a positive market growth due to factors such as the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of degenerative disc disorders, a growing number of trauma cases and sports-related injuries, technological advancements and increasing product development activities. Furthermore, lower back pain is considered as one of the chief complaints pointing towards underlying spine-related disorder, increasing the scope of growth for the Artificial Disc market. In addition, to address the shortcomings associated with spinal fusion procedures, spinal non-fusion approaches such as Artificial Discs Replacement are gaining popularity among end-users impacting the growing demand for spinal Artificial Discs in the market globally.

However, on the other hand, limited applicability in patients with advanced bone degeneration and stringent regulatory process for market approval may be certain impeding factors to the Artificial Disc market growth. Also, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 led to a backlog of surgical procedures and interruption in routine patient care followed by suspension of routine surgeries during the crisis. Also, many health organizations have canceled routine clinical visits to curb the transmission of the virus. These are

Scope of the Artificial Disc Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Cervical and Lumbar

- Cervical and Lumbar Market Segmentation By Material Type - Metal-On-Polymer, and Others

Metal-On-Polymer, and Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

- Hospitals and Specialty Clinics Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Artificial Disc Companies - Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), Medtronic, Globus Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., Centinel Spine®, LLC, SYNERGY SPINE SOLUTIONS INC., AxioMed LLC, Spineart, NEURO FRANCE Implants, Norm Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Aditus Medical, Evospine GmbH, Prodorth Spine, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Spine Innovations SAS, and others.

Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), Medtronic, Globus Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., Centinel Spine®, LLC, SYNERGY SPINE SOLUTIONS INC., AxioMed LLC, Spineart, NEURO Implants, Norm Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Aditus Medical, Evospine GmbH, Prodorth Spine, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Spine Innovations SAS, and others. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

The Global Artificial Disc market was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Disc Market Report Introduction 2 Artificial Disc Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Artificial Disc Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Artificial Disc Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Artificial Disc Market 7 Artificial Disc Market Layout 8 Artificial Disc Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Artificial Disc Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Stryker 9.2 Zimmer Biomet 9.3 DePuy Synthes 9.4 Medtronic 9.5 Globus Medical 9.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG 9.7 Orthofix Medical Inc 9.8 NuVasive Inc 9.9 Centinel Spine®, LLC 9.10 SYNERGY SPINE SOLUTIONS INC 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

