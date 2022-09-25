Artificial Eye Market Analysis, Increasing prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases to boost market growth, CAGR 8.16% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial eye market is expected to grow by USD 34140.17 thousand at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Eye Market 2022-2026

The artificial eye market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Artificial Eye Market Vendors

Advanced Artificial Eyes

Alcon Inc.

Bionic Vision Technologies

Carl Zeiss AG

Erickson Laboratories

F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG

Ferdinand A. Forster GmbH

Integrated Orbital Implants

International Prosthetic Eye Center

Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd.

Midwest Eye Laboratories

Molteno Ophthalmic

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global artificial eye market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market within the global healthcare market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Artificial Eye Market throughout the forecast period.

Artificial Eye Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Artificial Eye Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

The artificial eye market will be affected by increasing demand for custom-made ocular prostheses. Apart from this, other market trends include a paradigm shift of ocular prosthesis procedures from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), Increasing medical tourism for low-cost ocular prosthesis treatments.

Artificial Eye Market Split by Product

Integrated prosthetic eye



Non-integrated prosthetic eye



Retinal prosthetics

Artificial Eye Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Artificial Eye Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 34140.17 th Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Artificial Eyes, Alcon Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Erickson Laboratories, F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Ferdinand A. Forster GmbH, Integrated Orbital Implants, International Prosthetic Eye Center, Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd., Midwest Eye Laboratories, Molteno Ophthalmic, Nano Retina, National Artificial Eye Services, Ocular Prosthetics Inc., PIXIUM VISION, Rocky Mountain Anaplastology Inc., Second Sight Medical Products Inc., Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd., and NIDEK Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Integrated prosthetic eye - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Integrated prosthetic eye - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non integrated prosthetic eye - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non integrated prosthetic eye - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retinal prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Retinal prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retinal prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Retinal prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retinal prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ thousand)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Artificial Eyes

Exhibit 89: Advanced Artificial Eyes - Overview



Exhibit 90: Advanced Artificial Eyes - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Advanced Artificial Eyes - Key offerings

10.4 Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Erickson Laboratories

Exhibit 95: Erickson Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 96: Erickson Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Erickson Laboratories - Key offerings

10.6 F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 98: F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 99: F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Integrated Orbital Implants

Exhibit 101: Integrated Orbital Implants - Overview



Exhibit 102: Integrated Orbital Implants - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Integrated Orbital Implants - Key offerings

10.8 International Prosthetic Eye Center

Exhibit 104: International Prosthetic Eye Center - Overview



Exhibit 105: International Prosthetic Eye Center - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: International Prosthetic Eye Center - Key offerings

10.9 Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Ocular Prosthetics Inc.

Exhibit 110: Ocular Prosthetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Ocular Prosthetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Ocular Prosthetics Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 PIXIUM VISION

Exhibit 113: PIXIUM VISION - Overview



Exhibit 114: PIXIUM VISION - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: PIXIUM VISION - Key offerings

10.12 Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Exhibit 116: Second Sight Medical Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Second Sight Medical Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Second Sight Medical Products Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

