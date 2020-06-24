Artificial Grass Creates an Oasis for La Quinta Homeowners

El's Landscape recently installed 1,360 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Versa in a home in La Quinta, CA. Versa features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 65-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of water per hour per square yard. It also features tuft bind technology, so each grass blade is triple reinforced into the backing to provide an exceptionally strong resistance to pull force.

El's Landscape was tasked with creating a drought-tolerant landscape design for their La Quinta clients. The homeowners, a young couple, were seeking something that looked ultra-realistic but would be durable enough to withstand their two dogs and any entertaining, which is why they decided on SGW's Versa product. El's Landscape showed them more than a dozen samples, and the homeowners found Versa to look the most like real grass.

Serving the entire Coachella Valley, El's Landscape has found that many clients seek out artificial grass for its low-maintenance nature and superior aesthetic value. With many local homeowners using their properties as seasonal vacation homes, they need a desert landscape design that will look pristine year-round with little maintenance. Founded in 2010, El's Landscape has spent the last decade transforming homes with their exceptional workmanship and customer service. They specialize in artificial grass installation as well as patio pavers and landscape design.

El's Landscape is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for June 2020.

El's Landscape:

El's Landscape specializes in artificial grass installations for Southern California homeowners and businesses. The company was established in 2010, and it takes pride in offering drought-tolerant landscapes with superior craftsmanship and superb customer service.

You can learn more about El's Landscape and their services by visiting their website at http://www.elslandscapeinc.com/ or checking out their Instagram (@elslandscape).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

