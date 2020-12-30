Artificial Grass Installation Turns Desert Landscape into Stunning Oasis

R.E. & Sons Landscaping recently installed 1,800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Fescue in a home in Prescott Valley, AZ. TigerTurf Diamond Pro Fescue features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and is perfectly suited for pet owners. It also features innovative TigerCool technology, which keeps surface temperatures up to 15 percent cooler; there's no better option for a sweltering desert landscape.

R.E. & Sons' client was looking for a backyard design that would work well for entertaining guests as well as suiting their family. With pets in the home, they needed a highly durable turf product that would remain lush even with furry friends running and playing. They were specifically looking for a landscape design that combined artificial grass and pavers, in order to create a fire pit lounge area that they could enjoy with friends on desert nights. R.E. & Sons utilized pavers on top of the turf to create an elegant pathway across the grass, and then added turf ribbons to the paved deck in order to create visual interest. Balancing aesthetics and functionality was imperative for the client, which is why they chose Synthetic Grass Warehouse Diamond Pro Fescue for the job.

R.E. & Sons Landscaping has been trusted by the Northern Arizona community for more than 20 years, continually delivering exceptional artificial grass installations to the quad cities since their founding in 1999. Their highly skilled and dedicated team works closely with homeowners to ensure that every step of the process is completed to full satisfaction, and they pride themselves on getting the job done right the first time. They specialize in synthetic grass, hardscapes, and maintenance.

R.E. & Sons Landscaping is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for December 2020.

R.E. & Sons Landscaping:

R.E. & Sons was founded in 1999 and has proudly served the quad cities for more than 20 years. As a family owned and operated business, they pride themselves on their stellar customer service and quality craftsmanship. You can learn more about R.E. & Sons Landscaping and their synthetic grass installation services by visiting their website at https://www.reandsonslandscaping.com/ or checking out their Instagram (@reandsonslandscaping).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

