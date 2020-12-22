Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size USD 91,185 Million by 2025 at CAGR 45.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Chipset Market is Segmented by Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU), by Application (NLP, Robotic, Computer Vision, Network Security), by Technology (SOC, SIP, Multi-Chip Module), by Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Advertising), by Processing Type (Edge, Cloud), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronics Category.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets market size was valued at USD 6,638 Million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 91,185 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 45.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Major factors driving the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets market size are, increasingly large and complex datasets driving the need for AI, the adoption of AI for improving consumer services and reducing operational costs, the growing number of AI applications, the improving computing power, and growing adoption of deep learning and neural networks.

The report presents information related to AI chipset market size, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis. The report also includes the artificial intelligence chip market share of key vendors and AI chip market trends.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AI CHIPSET MARKET SIZE

An increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities is in turn expected to drive the growth of AI chipset market size. AI has the capacity to provide impetus to the launch of smart city initiatives in developing countries. Artificially intelligent tools and innovations have the ability to transform integrated digital homes and smart cities. In addition, the development of a chip that is part of the built-in AI network is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence chip industry.

Rising investments in AI startups will fuel the growth of the AI chipset market size. Multiple countries, particularly the U.S., are experiencing a substantial increase in tech start-ups every year, funded by various venture capitalists, thus increasing the market growth. In addition, an increase in the need to incorporate video surveillance & AI and a raise in government spending on cyber security solutions that are integrated with real-time analytics & AI is expected to fuel the artificial intelligence chip market size.

The increasing number of AI-enabled applications, advances in big data analytics, and the use of AI-based products and services to enhance customer experience are expected to increase the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market size during the forecast period.

AI CHIPSET MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America was the highest contributor to the global Artificial intelligence Chip market, with USD 2,437.0 Million in 2018, and is estimated to reach USD 28,258.3 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest AI chipset market share during the forecast period. High consumerization of personal care products, routine inspection of medical instruments and wearable devices—increases the growth of AI-enabled healthcare devices in North America, driving the growth of the AI chipset industry. Government support, particularly in the US, is driving the growth of AI chipsets in automotive applications in this region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Developing economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as South Korea, India, etc., are creating a vibrant and powerful start-up ecosystem, supported by a rising number of skilled workers, which is driving the growth of this industry. In addition, the Singapore government formed the AI Ethics Advisory Council as part of its AI strategy to deploy AI applications across different industries in 2018.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

AI CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

By Application

By Technology

System-on-Chip (SoC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-chip Module

Others.

By Processing Type

Edge

Cloud.

By Industry Vertical

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others.

Key Companies:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Google, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Baidu

Graphcore

Qualcomm

Adapteva

UC-Davis

Mythic

Others.

