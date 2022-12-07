Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driven Vibration Analysis Enabling Higher-Value Maintenance Work

PALM BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - More and more over the past few years, it's been said that machines have their own language… and it's growing all the time with AI being employed in new and various situations. When operating, machines are constantly broadcasting signals of their status. To a large extent, machine health is about translating this language to understand where, when, why, and how a machine requires attention or intervention. AI-Driven Vibration Analysis enables higher-value maintenance work. Once it understands what the machine should be doing, AI can easily identify when a vibration deviates from the norm. This makes AI widely applicable in diverse industrial settings and a perfect fit for vibration analysis. A recent article in Techopedia added that: "In today's world of "always on" production, where factories and production equipment run 24/7, any failure results in significant disruption to production that sometimes even creates a cascading effect to other downstream businesses. To ensure operational reliability, performing adequate maintenance is key. Predictive analytics allows users to predict future trends and events with probabilities determined through historical data collected. It forecasts potential scenarios and determines the probabilities of each one, helping drive strategic decision-making. These predictions could be for the near future -- such as predicting the failure of a piece of machinery later in the day -- or further out in the future, like forecasting the budget required for maintenance operations for the year. Forecasting empowers businesses to make better decisions and formulate data-informed strategies." Active stocks in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).

Techopedia continued: "One of AI's most valuable features is its ability to digest information from multiple sources at once, calculate the probability of various possible outcomes and make recommendations based on a variety of reasons -- all without the need for human input. Such an ability enables predictive analytics to take advantage of the wealth of data available in many modern enterprises. Predictive maintenance solves all these issues. It is a type of condition-based maintenance that monitors devices' and tools' conditions through sensors that supply data which is used to predict when the asset will require maintenance. Therefore, maintenance is only scheduled when specific conditions are met -- and before the equipment starts to fail. As AI technology matures and organizations deploy more and more IoT tools, the use of AI-enabled predictive maintenance is on the rise."

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) BREAKING NEWS - KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP EXPANDS KULR VIBE WITH SCALABLE CENTRALIZED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SERVER PLATFORM - Powered by NVIDIA Accelerators, KULR VIBE's Expanded Technology Offers Customers Enhanced Scalability and Data Security Along with NASA-Proven Battery Safety Solutions and Energy Efficiency - KULR Technology Group, (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform company accelerating the global transition to a sustainable electrification economy, today announced that it will be expanding its vibration reduction solution KULR VIBE offering with the launch of a scalable, centralized artificial intelligence ("AI") server platform. Powered by NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) accelerators, the updated KULR VIBE system will deliver faster processing speeds and data capture for remote access. Of particular interest and request from KULR's enterprise customers, the cornerstone of this expansion will bring enhanced security to protect customer data, mission-critical projects and intellectual against potential cyber security risks.

The KULR VIBE suite of products and services has provided vibration analysis and mitigation to commercial and military helicopter application for over two decades. Advances in measurement and computing have allowed the KULR VIBE technologies to offer transformative, scalable solutions across aviation, transportation, renewable energy (wind), manufacturing, industrial, performance racing and autonomous aerial (drone) applications. The new KULR VIBE AI platform allows for advanced, trajectory-altering maintenance capable of optimizing craft performance and systems to prioritize safety, allow for lower maintenance costs and increase the lifespan of sensitive and expensive equipment in the field resulting in longer commercial use.

"Providing enhanced security and faster remote diagnoses for managing the vibration and balancing needs of high-performance machines and systems are essential for today's commercial and enterprise businesses that are looking to be more competitive in the market by ensuring their systems are operating as safely as possible," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. "We look forward to scaling up with our customers to bring the enhanced KULR VIBE platform further into the design, production and ongoing maintenance of their critical systems."

As a leader in the global electrification movement, the KULR VIBE AI platform also allows the Company to bring optimized battery safety and improved kinetic energy efficiency to customers across industries, including electric vehicles, aircraft, e-mobility, power tools and other motorized systems. Powered by AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) CPUs and NVIDIA accelerators running in KULR's on-premises data center, this technology expansion gives customers access to industry-standard toolsets while simultaneously engaging with KULR's proprietary intelligent algorithms. The Company will demonstrate the KULR VIBE technology with remote AI system support at the upcoming 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr/

In other industry news of note includes:

Lockheed Martin (LMT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced a collaboration to build an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Earth Observations Digital Twin that will provide the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with an efficient and centralized approach to monitor current global environmental conditions, including extreme weather events.

The two companies expect to fully integrate and demonstrate one of the variable data pipelines — sea surface temperature — by September 2023, one year after initial contract award.

Presently, NOAA receives terabytes of data about its five earth systems domains — the cryosphere, land, atmosphere, space weather and ocean — from numerous space and Earth-based sensor sources. NOAA administrators and researchers have to collect, combine and analyze that information to observe and understand environmental conditions and changes.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Viettel High Tech (Member of Viettel Group) recently announced the successful completion of a 5G mobile network field trial deployment conducted by Viettel and powered by AMD Xilinx Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC devices. As the largest telecom operator in Vietnam serving more than 130 million mobile customers, Viettel High Tech has a rich history of using AMD radio technology with prior 4G deployments and is now accelerating new networks via new 5G remote radio heads. Designed to meet the growing capacity and performance requirements of mobile users globally, the Viettel 5G mobile network is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

AMD is the exclusive radio unit silicon supplier for Viettel's indigenous 5G radio development. After the successful completion of the first field trial, Zynq MPSoCs are now set to be extended to an additional 300 Macro 8T8R base stations and 900 5G 8T8R Macro radios. The Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC was also chosen by Viettel for its first-generation 64T64R Massive MIMO radio which is currently being optimized for field trials. Viettel is developing the next generation of radios to also include Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC devices, to provide industry-leading integration and higher performance.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) recently announced that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM's advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM's industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications company will work with IBM to help validate and progress potential quantum use cases in telecommunications.

As part of this collaboration, Vodafone will explore quantum computing for a variety of telco use cases. The company will also advance their employees' skills in quantum technology through iterative prototyping led by IBM, as well as actively recruit quantum computing experts, to build a dedicated capability within its ranks.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and Lockheed Martin recently announced a collaboration focused on delivering modern software to support today's and tomorrow's Navy combat systems by leveraging Lockheed Martin's deep technical experience, and Palantir's Apollo platform.

The collaboration focuses on driving innovation and working closely with the U.S. Navy to modernize its combat systems for the surface fleet. Lockheed Martin and Palantir have come together to solve some of the most complex challenges that arise in the rapid and secure delivery of software to where it's needed most in heterogeneous environments. Palantir Apollo enables a technique of software development and delivery called Autonomous Deployment. It allows developers to write and deploy software that includes the application's requirements and enables teams to work closely on software asynchronously. Apollo then enables DevOps, security teams, and operators the ability to scale and deliver innovation rapidly, all while dev teams can get real-time feedback and performance reporting.

