Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market to Hit $16bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is poised to hike from USD 1 billion in 2018 to over USD 16 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The AI in manufacturing market is driven by the rapid adoption of industry 4.0 technologies. The growing need among the manufacturers to reduce the cost of operation and enhance operational efficiency is the primary factor driving the adoption of Industry 4.0.

The pharmaceutical end-use segment in the AI in manufacturing market accounted for over 8% of the industry share. The companies are using AI technology to improve efficiencies in biotech manufacturing and process development to improve their gross margins.

The new technology solutions are enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the time to market the products. It allows enterprises to analyze the customer demand, align their operations to meet the customer's requirement, and analyze the process in real-time. These solutions are more reliable, cost-effective, and provides organizations with an opportunity to scale their operations without incurring an intensive capital cost.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3124

The changing customer behavior & demand is fostering the growth of AI in manufacturing market. Globally, customers have access to over one billion products offered by a wide variety of dynamic new entrants and traditional competitors experimenting with new business models & methods of customer engagement. As the choices among the customers increase, the demand for more customized & tailor-made products also arises. The integration of intelligent AI-powered algorithms into manufacturing allows organizations to analyze customer demand and develop products that meet customer requirements. The new era of empowered customers is accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence in manufacturing sector.

The AI platforms market will grow significantly over the forecast timespan. The increasing need for customized AI solutions in the manufacturing industry is promoting the use of AI platforms in the manufacturing industry. The AI platforms provide pre-built algorithms with simplistic workflows along with features, such as drag & drop modeling and visual interfaces, that easily connect necessary data to the end solution. The GPU market accounted for over 46% of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market share in 2018. The low costs associated with GPU products and their compatibility with various legacy systems are promoting their adoption in the manufacturing industry.

The computer vision market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 45% during the projected time period. The rise in automation and a widespread adoption of IoT technologies is driving the adoption of computer vision technology in the manufacturing industry. The rising need for quality inspection and automation is encouraging the use of computer vision systems. The natural language processing market will grow rapidly over the forecast timeline. The technological advancements in the machine-to-machine technology and the rising need for the machinery to communicate with the operators in their own language are promoting its use.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 584 market data tables & 27 figures & charts from the report, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size By Component (Hardware [Processor {Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)} Memory], Solution [Software, AI Platform, Application Program Interface(API)], Services [Managed Services, Professional Services), By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), By Application (Quality Management, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection, Material Movement, Production Planning, Cybersecurity, Field Services), By End-use (Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy & Power, Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Automobile, Heavy Metals & Machine Manufacturing, Food & Beverages) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Israel, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019– 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-manufacturing-market

The predictive maintenance and machine inspection segment in AI in manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 44% over the projected time period. There is a rising pressure on the manufacturing facilities to increase productivity. Maintenance has become a key area to drive major cost savings and production value. The cost of machine downtime has been increasing over time. According to the International Society of Automation (ISA), over USD 647 billion is lost annually to machine downtime. The technology eliminates the need to periodically shut down equipment and machinery to conduct preventive maintenance tasks, thereby increasing productivity.

The pharmaceutical market is accounted for over 8% of the market share in the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. Manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is always known to generate large amounts of data. The companies are using AI technology to improve efficiencies in biotech manufacturing and process development to improve their gross margins. With margins already high in the industry, identifying new additional efficiencies requires analyzing complex sets of data and interrelationships within these data sets. The manufacturers are using AI to identify different patterns and relationships between the data to develop different models for anticipating impacts of minor changes.

Europe AI in manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 44% over the forecast timespan. The extensive proliferation of advanced technologies, such as robotics, big data, and industrial IoT, in the manufacturing sector is the primary factor driving the market. The rising labor costs in the region is also driving the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. The high investment by the major automakers to incorporate next-generation production technologies is also adding to market growth.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3124

Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size By Component (Solution [Chatbot, Customer Behavior Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Analytics & Visualization, Fraud Detection], Service [Professional Service, Managed Service]), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), By Application (Back Office/Operation, Customer Service, Financial Advisory, Risk Management, Compliance & Security), By End-Use (Bank, Insurance, Wealth Management), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Israel, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-bfsi-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size By Component (Solution [Chatbot, Customer Behavior Tracking, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Inventory Management, Price Optimization, Recommendation Engine, Supply Chain Management, Visual Search], Service [Professional Service, Managed Service]), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), By Application (Automated Merchandising, Programmatic Advertising, Market Forecasting, In-Store AI & Location Optimization, Data Science), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Israel, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-retail-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://headlinenewsnation.com/

Related Links

AI in Manufacturing Market Size

AI in Construction Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gminsights.com

