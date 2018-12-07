Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global Aviation Market (2018-2022)

The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the market is emergence of smart airports. Over the last two decades, the business model and airport operations of the airlines have witnessed a drastic change in accordance with the exponential growth of the global aviation industry. Therefore, both the airport authorities and airlines have been looking for an alternative approach to manage the complex ecosystem of aviation operations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is blockchain integration into aviation. The information in the aviation industry is deemed to be very sensitive and complex. Integration of blockchain into the industry can lead to vast improvements in the operational efficiency of the whole workflow. Blockchain technology may be incorporated by manufacturers and airline operators alike for comprehensive data sharing and reconciliation, leading to reduction of complexities associated with cross-enterprise business processes

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is concerns over security breach. Big data can revolutionize the world with its predictive power. The collection of huge data sets for legitimate analysis by computers may be at risk of becoming available for abuse by miscreants. The possible impacts of a cyberattack range from endangering the safety of an aircraft to affecting operational reliability, financial health, and business continuity.

Key Players

  • Airbus
  • Amazon
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Microsoft

