Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global Aviation Market (2018-2022)

One trend in the market is emergence of smart airports. Over the last two decades, the business model and airport operations of the airlines have witnessed a drastic change in accordance with the exponential growth of the global aviation industry. Therefore, both the airport authorities and airlines have been looking for an alternative approach to manage the complex ecosystem of aviation operations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is blockchain integration into aviation. The information in the aviation industry is deemed to be very sensitive and complex. Integration of blockchain into the industry can lead to vast improvements in the operational efficiency of the whole workflow. Blockchain technology may be incorporated by manufacturers and airline operators alike for comprehensive data sharing and reconciliation, leading to reduction of complexities associated with cross-enterprise business processes

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is concerns over security breach. Big data can revolutionize the world with its predictive power. The collection of huge data sets for legitimate analysis by computers may be at risk of becoming available for abuse by miscreants. The possible impacts of a cyberattack range from endangering the safety of an aircraft to affecting operational reliability, financial health, and business continuity.

Key Players

Airbus

Amazon

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Airline and airport operations - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Manufacturing and MRO activities - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus

Amazon

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

