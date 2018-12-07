Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global Aviation Market (2018-2022)
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One trend in the market is emergence of smart airports. Over the last two decades, the business model and airport operations of the airlines have witnessed a drastic change in accordance with the exponential growth of the global aviation industry. Therefore, both the airport authorities and airlines have been looking for an alternative approach to manage the complex ecosystem of aviation operations.
According to the report, one driver in the market is blockchain integration into aviation. The information in the aviation industry is deemed to be very sensitive and complex. Integration of blockchain into the industry can lead to vast improvements in the operational efficiency of the whole workflow. Blockchain technology may be incorporated by manufacturers and airline operators alike for comprehensive data sharing and reconciliation, leading to reduction of complexities associated with cross-enterprise business processes
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is concerns over security breach. Big data can revolutionize the world with its predictive power. The collection of huge data sets for legitimate analysis by computers may be at risk of becoming available for abuse by miscreants. The possible impacts of a cyberattack range from endangering the safety of an aircraft to affecting operational reliability, financial health, and business continuity.
Key Players
- Airbus
- Amazon
- IBM
- Intel
- Microsoft
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Airline and airport operations - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Manufacturing and MRO activities - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus
- Amazon
- IBM
- Intel
- Microsoft
