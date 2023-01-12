Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Is Prospering at USD 422.55 Billion with Expected CAGR of 43.50% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Regional and Competitive Analysis

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. The CAGR values covered here estimates the fluctuation about the rise or fall of demand for the specific forecasted period with respect to investment. To be successful in this competitive age, it is very imperative to get well-versed about the major happenings in the industry which is possible only with the excellent market report like this one.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 23.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 422.55 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 43.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Cloud account for the largest deployment type segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the number of data centre providers and cloud companies. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure refers to the technology that assists with machine learning (ML). The technology signifies the combination of machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions for development and deployment of scalable, reliable and specific data solutions. AI Infrastructure is known to key enable the whole machine learning process from start to finish.

Artificial Intelligence has witnessed tremendous growth and development in past years, and will be even more widespread in a couple of brief years. AI Infrastructure makes the world of corporate data well-optimized and more streamlined. Machine learning algorithms that run through databases and message queuing systems are trained with AI Infrastructure to deliver data delivery flow.

Opportunities

Furthermore, surge in demand for FPGA-based accelerators and rise in need for co-processors due to slowdown of Moore's Law extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The rise in potential of AI-based tools for elderly care will further expand the market.

Recent Developments

Intel announced to launch a 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor in April'2021. The processor provides a balanced architecture with built-in artificial intelligence, advanced security capabilities and crypto acceleration.

AMD announced the news regarding acquisition of Xilinx in April'2021. The acquisition will offer both companies complementary product portfolios and assist in capitalizing opportunities in the industry.

Some of the major players operating in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure market are

Cisco

IBM

Intel Corporation

SAMSUNG

Google

Microsoft

Micron Technology, Inc

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle

Arm Limited

Xilinx

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprises Development LP

Habana Labs Ltd

Facebook, Inc

Synopsys, Inc

Nutanix

Pure Storage, Inc

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Key Reasons to Consider Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure market and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Scope

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

By Function

Training

Inference

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Provider

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, technology, function, deployment and end-user as referred above.

The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market due to the high adoption rate of AI based servers and presence of prominent AI technology providers within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the construction of "new infrastructure" projects, such as 5G networks and data centres in the region.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rise in Awareness regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The increase in awareness regarding the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into business processes among enterprises acts as one of the major factors driving the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market. This technology enhances operational efficiency while reducing cost through automation of process flows.

High Investments in Compute-Intensive Chip

GPU/CPU manufacturers, such as AMD, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and Intel, among others increasing their investments in the development of chips that are compatible with AI solutions accelerate the market growth. Also, development of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) drives the market.

Surge in the Adoption of Chatbots

The increase in the adoption of Chatbots to decline the operational costs for businesses that is estimated to be up to 30% further influence the market. AI is beneficial for solving a specific set of problems and working with a significant volume of high-quality Big Data.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure industry

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market, By Offering Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market, By Technology Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market, By Function Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market, By Deployment Type Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market, By End User Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market, By Region Global Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

