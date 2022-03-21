Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: 19.84% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segments Forecasts, 2021-2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. among others

10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others)

End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) Geographies: North America (US), Europe ( Germany , UK, and France ), APAC ( China ), South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc.- The company offers Cloud AutoML, Tensorflow Enterprise and other products.

The company offers Cloud AutoML, Tensorflow Enterprise and other products. CognitiveScale- The company offers Cortex AI. It is an AI-powered multi-channel healthcare, financial services applications that helps companies reduce operational cost.

The company offers Cortex AI. It is an AI-powered multi-channel healthcare, financial services applications that helps companies reduce operational cost. Intel Corp.- The company offers AI Analytics Toolkit. It provides a comprehensive set of optimized Python libraries and frameworks to optimize end-to-end data pipelines. It provides other products as well.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

56% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The heavy investments in R&D facilities for AI will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driver:

Increasing need to prevent fraud and malicious attacks:



The cybersecurity industry has recorded a growing number of fraud and malicious attacks, ranging from stealing personal data to important organizational information, in the past few years. AI technology help in threat detection, pattern recognition, and response time reduction. It also helps in combating threats such as distributed denial-of-service ( DDoS ) attacks. Organizations need to protect their internal as well as users' data against these digital security threats. The network activity can be analyzed while also comparing data samples using predictive analytics algorithms. Prevention of fraud and malicious attacks is one of the factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trend:

Rise in cloud-based AI services:



There is an increase in the demand for cloud-based Al products and services as the adoption of Al technologies in the on-premises data center is expensive. The demand for cloud-based Al products and services is inducing major public cloud players to leverage their technical expertise to offer different cloud-based Al products and services. Al-powered applications are used in a wide variety of use cases including recommendation engines, pricing optimization, lead generation, chatbots , and supply chain optimization.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Wearables Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wearables market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 6.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The mobile artificial intelligence market size has the potential to grow by USD 13.26 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 76.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

CognitiveScale

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio