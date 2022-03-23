Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size in Retail Sector to Grow by USD 29.57 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in retail sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

BloomReach Inc.

Capgemini SE

Daisy Intelligence Corp.

Element AI Inc.

Evolv Technology Solutions Inc.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mad Street Den Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Plexure Group Ltd.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Symphony Retail Solutions

Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in the retail sector. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the retail sector in North America would be aided by a considerable increase in technological investments and early adoption of AI.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Artificial Intelligence during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the forecast period, the sales and marketing segment's artificial intelligence (AI) market share will expand significantly in the retail industry. The increase in attention on customer preferences and customization is driving the use of AI-powered CRM to improve sales and marketing through better product suggestions.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in investments and R&D in AI startups is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the retail industry. Many countries have developed formal AI frameworks and plans, such as the US executive order on AI leadership, China's Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, and AI Made in Germany, all with the goal of boosting economic and technical growth. Many companies, such as Google, increased their RD workforce to expand their research in AI. Such factors will drive artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market during the forecast period.

However, the privacy difficulties associated with AI implementation is one of the major roadblocks to the global artificial intelligence market's growth in the retail sector.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope in Retail Sector Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 29.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 31.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., BloomReach Inc., Capgemini SE, Daisy Intelligence Corp., Element AI Inc., Evolv Technology Solutions Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mad Street Den Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Plexure Group Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Symphony Retail Solutions, and Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Sales and marketing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sales and marketing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 In-store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on In-store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on In-store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on In-store - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on In-store - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 PPP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on PPP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PPP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on PPP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PPP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Logistics management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Logistics management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Logistics management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Logistics management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Logistics management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 97: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BloomReach Inc.

Exhibit 107: BloomReach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: BloomReach Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: BloomReach Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 110: Capgemini SE - Overview



Exhibit 111: Capgemini SE - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Capgemini SE - Key news



Exhibit 113: Capgemini SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 120: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 134: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 139: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

