Artificial Intelligence at Your Service for Thousands of Ivy League College Students

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dartmouth College is taking major steps to enhance communication with students and faculty, deploying an AI solution that offers a personalized experience in real-time. The College has partnered with artificial intelligence company Aisera to provide students and faculty with a virtual assistant designed to improve communication and response times while learning and teaching at home.

Dartmouth's virtual assistant named Dart offers support services and provide responses within seconds to approximately 10,000 students and faculty. Dartmouth leaders were looking for a virtual assistant to instantly answer support requests in natural language on a channel of choice. Dartmouth users now interact directly with the virtual assistant within Slack or on their client services portal.

"At Dartmouth, we wanted our faculty and students to have immediate answers to their information and technology questions online, especially during COVID. Aisera helps us achieve our goals to innovate and deliver an AI-driven conversational service experience throughout our institution. Faculty, staff, and especially students are able to self-serve their technology information using language that makes sense to them. Now our service desk is free to provide real value to our clients by consulting with them and building relationships across our campus." said Mitch Davis, CIO of Dartmouth.

Aisera's AI Service Desk solution automates answers to common information/technology questions and provides proactive user notification and engagement through an all-in-one conversational platform. Dartmouth now delivers natural language self-service resolutions to students and employees by leveraging Aisera's Conversational AI and Conversational RPA . This is a paradigm shift in delivering technology support to benefit students and faculty during the pandemic and beyond.

"We wanted to use the opportunity that the constraints of COVID gave us to be innovative about how we deliver the information that new students need as they join Dartmouth," said Maureen Hennigan, Senior Director of ITC Client Services of Dartmouth. "With Aisera's AI Service Desk, we're now delivering self-service resolutions through Slack to a user base of 10K faculty and students. Building on our early success, we are looking to leverage Aisera across the campus to bring information to our clients faster and easier."

Muddu Sudhakar, co-founder and CEO of Aisera, said "Aisera's benefits were quickly apparent to Dartmouth in the form of greater than 60 percent improvement in auto-resolution of support requests and MTTR of only 50 seconds. By automating service operations, Aisera dramatically accelerates diagnosis and resolution times to enable increased user self-service. We can't be anything but thrilled about these results for such an important institution during these unprecedented times."

Dartmouth took the opportunity that the constraints of COVID-19 gave all of us to be innovative about how they deliver the information students need as they join the Dartmouth community. To that end, the college also made additional changes to their new student orientation process and recently launched the New to Dartmouth page, designed to help incoming students, staff and faculty via an upgraded client services portal.

